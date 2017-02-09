Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket flyovers to stay, says national Ombudsman

PHUKET: Construction of two u-turn flyovers on Phuket’s main artery, Thepkrasattri Rd, will go ahead, a national Ombudsman confirmed yesterday (Feb 8).

transport, construction, economics, environment, tourism,

The Phuket News

Thursday 9 February 2017, 12:54PM

Boon Tapanadul, Ombudsman from the national Office of the Ombudsman of Thailand, said the two flyovers would go ahead despite concerns from local residents. Photo: PR Dept
Boon Tapanadul, Ombudsman from the national Office of the Ombudsman of Thailand, said the two flyovers would go ahead despite concerns from local residents. Photo: PR Dept

Boon Tapanadul, Ombudsman from the national Office of the Ombudsman of Thailand and a former Criminal Court Chief Judge, made the announcement in person in Phuket yesterday.

“The construction will go ahead as the flyovers require smaller budgets and will take a shorter time to complete. They will also be more effective in resolving traffic jams,” Mr Boon said.

The Ombudsman’s Office of Thailand launched a review of the plans to build the two flyovers after complaints from local residents. (See story here.)

The two flyers, together costing about B200 million, will both be “mid-air U-turns”, allowing traffic heading northbound to return southbound unimpeded, and without causing delays to other motorists.

One flyover will be located near the Jeeteng mansion on Thepkrasattri Rd in Koh Kaew, about 1.38km south of the Heroine’s Monument. The other will be at the Nai Yang turn-off on Thepkrasattri Rd, about 3.3km north of the main intersection in Thalang Town. (See story here.)

Read more at http://www.thephuketnews.com/construction-of-b200mn-phuket-u-turn-flyovers-set-to-start-before-year-end-58446.php#CB1ViX1sihdORsBb.99

Lemongrass House

 

Raksagecha Chaechai, Secretary-General of Office of the Ombudsman of Thailand, explained that the residents called for the national Ombudsman’s office to review the plans.

“They asked for us to review and compare the construction plans, and asked to change the flyovers into tunnels or normal u-turns,” he said.

Mr Boon explained his decision to allow the flyovers to go ahead. “Normal u-turns need more space so cars can turn around, which means the plans will need to widen the area occupied by the road, and the budget will double,” Mr Boon said.

“Construction of an underpass at each site would need more than seven times the budget and they would take longer to build,” he added.

However, Mr Boon added, “We will keep an eye on this. Officials need to listen to people who are affected by the construction. Also, officials need to better inform of construction projects so the people have a clear understanding of what is happening and why.”

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Shots fired as Phuket former French Foreign Legion servicemen pulls gun on Russian tourist

How can tourists feel safe in Phuket when there are crazy ex-serviceman carry illegal firearms on the streets?...(Read More)

Shots fired as Phuket former French Foreign Legion servicemen pulls gun on Russian tourist

Col Peerayuth from Patong Police is personally handling the case and they are "coming down hard against crime in Phuket, especially with regard t...(Read More)

Phuket police set to formally charge Aussie jet-ski driver

I bet if a thai jetskidriver had killed this poor girl,all people complaining now that the aussie guy get charged for reckless driving,would demand a ...(Read More)

Chiang Rai woman, 47, found dead in alleged Phuket suicide

Poor soul...may she find peace and serenity at last....(Read More)

Phuket immigration confirms server issue with 90-day online reporting

I have never been able to report using their website. I started reporting by mail. At first my copy of the reporting slip would show up in in the mail...(Read More)

Phuket immigration confirms server issue with 90-day online reporting

Last time i used that website was fore 22 mount ago, after that it`s closed.I hope PW can take some call to Bangkok and try to get some answer ?....(Read More)

Phuket immigration confirms server issue with 90-day online reporting

This website's been like this for so long I gave up ages ago. Its not an option as it doesn't work & Immigration obviously aren't goin...(Read More)

Six tunnels touted in revamped Phuket light-rail plans

Please can they put a few B100,000 aside to replace the terrible dirt roads running off of Saiyuan road, some with ruts 40 cms deep, with concrete roa...(Read More)

Phuket immigration confirms server issue with 90-day online reporting

Many authority telephones on Cyber & Internet Hub Island of Phuket are not working. ..."Providing you a number doesn't say we answer and...(Read More)

Phuket police set to formally charge Aussie jet-ski driver

I do believe Mr Keating will require the services of an International Maritime Lawyer. Competent ones are available in Phuket....(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.