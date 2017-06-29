PHUKET: A ‘no dumping’ sign erected by Karon Municipality officials last Thursday (June 22) on Patak Soi 14 has already been taken down twice by fly-tippers since being posted, Karon health chief Ms Satitha Jitmet told The Phuket News yesterday.

In the second incident, the 'no dumping' sign was thrown further away than were it was removed from. Photo: Satitha Jitmet

Ms Satitha contacted The Phuket News on Saturday afternoon (June 24) sharing photos of the sign which had been removed a thrown in a nearby canal, along with photos showing the sign being retrieved and re-erected by a municipality worker.

Yesterday afternoon (June 28), Ms Satitha shared photos of the sign once again removed, but this time thrown even further away than in the previous incident.

“This time, they threw [the sign] far down the cliff. But they didn’t dump any trash,” she said.

The war on the ‘no dumping’ sign follows Ms Satitha expressing the municipality’s frustration over the constant dumping of rubbish on the soi over the course of the month. (See story here.)

“Actually, the correct place to discard trash on this road is nearby that area, which those who live close by can use while waiting for the trash collector,” Ms Satitha said.

“Despite this, there’s still some cases where people throw away scraps, or waste that smells, in blind areas or even on private land where there isn't much observation,” Ms Satitha added.

“There have been accusations [toward the municipality] that trash falls out of the garbage truck or that the collectors don’t bother picking it up because they can’t clear it in time.

“Despite the accusations being thrown around, we are still responsible for taking care of cleanliness, so we will proceed in future by continuing to pick up trash and looking after the public area to be panoramic and reduce impact on the environment as much as possible.

"If any areas are teeming with trash, the public can contact the Public Health and Environment division directly in Karon or call 076-333-367,” Ms Satitha concluded.