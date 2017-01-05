PHUKET: Three months after having lodged a complaint with the Kathu District office, and having not received any response, a representative for vendors from the Phuket Floating Market visited the Damrongdhama Centre at Phuket Provincial Hall at 2pm yesterday afternoon (Jan 4) demanding that someone provides them an update on the situation.

Thursday 5 January 2017, 10:45AM

Vendor representative and stall holder, 45-year-old Mrs Phimwilai Promphila. Photo: Yatthawat Lekmak

On September 20 last year, angry vendors from the Phuket Floating Market filed a formal complaint with the Kathu District Chief calling for compensation from the market’s operator after promises of hordes of tourists flooding the market failed to materialise. (See story here.)

The representative who went to the Damrongdhama Centre yesterday, 45-year-old Mrs Phimwilai Promphila, who also owns a stall at the market, said, “Three months, on September 20, we lodged a complaint with the Kathu District office about our predicament but with have received no update and nobody seems to want to take responsibility.

“Vendors at the market are facing a big problem as they have lost a lot of money after investing in market stalls at the market,” she said.

“No office that we have complained to has taken any responsibility, and we want to know why the Phuket Floating Market hasn’t shown any responsibility.

“We want to know whether officials from the Damrongdhama Centre have sent our complaint to Governor Chockchai Dejamornthan or not.

“We want to cancel our contract with the floating market and find somewhere else. We all want our money back,” she added.

When contacted by The Phuket News, an officer from the Damrongdhama Centre, who declined to be named, refused to comment on the issue.