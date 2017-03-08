Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket firefighters head north for advanced training

PHUKET: Phuket City Municipality firefighters this week completed a two-day intensive training workshop at a privately owned training centre in Chachoengsao to up their skills in responding to emergencies.

Yutthawat Lekmak

Wednesday 8 March 2017, 05:19PM

The firefighters completed the course, dubbed “Advanced Techniques in Firefighting and Rescue Training”, at the Anti-Fire Training Center Co Ltd facility south of Bangkok on Monday and Tuesday (Mar 6-7).

The excursion was conducted as part of the Phuket City Municipality Officers Development Training regimen.

Phuket City Mayor Somjai Suwansupana joined the emergency responders, accompanied by Phuket City Deputy Mayor Kawee Tansukatanon and Phuket City Municipality Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Chutima Sanithpram.

“I made it clear to them that the training is important because when there is a fire, they must know how to deal with it. They must know what action needs to be taken quickly and how to work together as a team,” Mayor Somjai told The Phuket News.

 

 
