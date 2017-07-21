Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket expats call for action over deadly Patong Hill road

PHUKET: An online poll launched by The Phuket News has sparked a flurry of emails from readers calling for specific action to be taken to make the deadly road down Patong Hill safer.

tourism, transport, patong, accidents, death, Chinese,

The Phuket News

Saturday 22 July 2017, 11:00AM

The tour bus on July 10 was carrying 36 passengers when it failed to stop and crashed at the bottom of the hill, just past Wat Patong. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
The tour bus on July 10 was carrying 36 passengers when it failed to stop and crashed at the bottom of the hill, just past Wat Patong. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News last Saturday (July 15) launched the poll, asking the simple question, “What should Phuket do about the deadly Patong Hill road?” (See story here.)

The poll was launched after two tragic tour bus crashes on Patong Hill claimed three lives in less than two weeks.

On the night of July 10, a tour bus crash killed a 10-year-old boy and his father, both Chinese tourists on holiday in Phuket.

That accident came less than two weeks after another runaway tour bus killed a 40-year-old woman who happened to be riding a motorbike on the street where all drivers of out-of-control “brake failure” buses aim to come to a rest, instead of slamming into a concrete wall beside the entrance to the street.

Together, the two accidents left nearly 50 people, mostly tourists, injured.

In response to the poll, dozens of readers wrote directly to The Phuket News with their comprehensive suggestions of what should be done. The Phuket News welcomes such thought-out replies, and publishes the key messages, as follows:

Gary Brage wrote:

Thailand is missing a 60-year-old law used in most of the rest of the world regarding vehicles.

1) Requirement of ENGINE BRAKES on all heavy vehicles. These engine brakes close the engine valves and make the engine a retarding device to slow the vehicle. Their use saves the service brakes on the vehicle.

2) Requirement of SPRING BRAKES on all heavy vehicles. These brakes use big springs to apply the service brakes if the air brake system fails. The spring brakes also act as a parking brake when the vehicle is stopped. No more stones or blocks seen by the wheels of parked vehicles.

These two systems are relatively inexpensive and can be retrofitted to any heavy vehicle if not installed during manufacture.

Talk to any bus or truck manufacturer and you will find these devices are available and easily installed.

Now the third safety device is a driver who is schooled on the operation of a heavy vehicle and has required time with a check driver, about one month, on the road for training beyond the classroom where they learn the vehicle code and the vehicle operation, also about one month.

I don’t understand why the insurance companies don’t require vehicles and drivers to be properly equipped and trained to insure any commercial vehicle?

Mark White wrote:

The issue appears to be that drivers sit on the brakes down the hill, they overheat, and fail. The correct way to safely descend the hill is to brake hard, then roll in low gear to allow brakes to cool, then brake hard again, etc...

Speed ramps that are so severe they force vehicles to slow to walking pace every 50 or 100 meters would ensure drivers have to follow safe braking procedures. As, sadly, driver education will eventually fail.

MY STORAGE - Secure, Clean and Cost Effective Self Storage at Jungceylon, Phuket, Thailand

So, big speed ramps and big warning signs about the speed ramps would be my suggestion.

Ronald Schuette wrote:

They always say: brake failure is the reason. But it’s the bus driver’s failure because they are not educated with the simple solution – use always a low gear all the way down and nearly not the brakes. Then the brakes won’t fail.

Godi (Long-time Expat) wrote:

I don’t see the option for a tunnel (on the list of responses available). Coming from a mountain country in the heart of Europe with lots of tunnels, this is my opinion the safest way to Patong.

A tunnel would save lives. It would be the safest way to Patong.

How many more ancients have to happen over the hill to Patong which most likely would not happen if there were a tunnel?

A tunnel will help most likely to assure unfit vehicles, big buses, big trucks and inexperienced steep hill drivers to arrive safely in Patong.

Patong has become a city, so logistically trucks and buses will need to access Patong with supplies adn carrying passengers.

Make sure that it is not possible to overtake in the tunnel with concrete blocks lane used to separate lanes and don’t allow unfit trucks, buses and other vehicles over the hill.

Finance the tunnel with like they do in Bangkok by charging a Highways Expressway toll.

Think about it, be wise! A straight road through a tunnel is safer to drive than a dangerous, curvy, steep up-and-down hill road.

Safe regards.

Karl (last name not supplied) wrote:

Simply have large parking areas short of Patong Hill, for example near the Tesco Lotus near the Phuket Waterworks Authority office in Kathu, before reaching the intersection with the Caltex petrol station, therefore allowing all large buses to park and then transfer people across to minivans to ferry passengers over the hill to their hotels, etc. A “very very simple solution”.

The same applies for all the coastal roads which are now gridlocked because of one bus that can hardly move. This will also stop these buses spewing out fumes, which is not fair to the young people on bikes. Officials should consider their health.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket drunk rescued after falling in ditch while taking a pee

Probably back driving buses over Patong Hill!...(Read More)

Phuket under pressure as tourism growth exposes flaws in hotel sector

Rorri_2 ... none of your business. When you figure out what neo colonialist means and that can be located within context, get back to me....(Read More)

German Papke reveals details of Phuket murder

Bigaresort...it's because it is murder ie when you kill someone unlawfully and with premeditation. It's more of a definition that is easily un...(Read More)

Phuket power chiefs told to speed up cable tangle clean-up

There is only one real and fast solution,cut them all and make new ones for those who complain! SIMPLE!!There will be only a few! Horst...(Read More)

German Papke reveals details of Phuket murder

Why is the polis always say murder when it comes to foreigner's?Just Killing would be enough!Could be manslaughter,Let the judge decide ! Horst...(Read More)

Phuket’s dangerous driving habits sees underpass traffic-flow barrier installed

No wonder As long there egoistic reckless traffic rules ignoring motorists on the road There will be chaos and traffic jams. ...(Read More)

German Papke reveals details of Phuket murder

Can't imagine how somebody could live a normal live day to day knowing what you'd done weeks, months, years before...(Read More)

Phuket under pressure as tourism growth exposes flaws in hotel sector

Jor12, you wouldn't, by chance, run hotels rooms. By the way, you continually use the term "neo colonialist" incorrectly. ...(Read More)

Phuket’s dangerous driving habits sees underpass traffic-flow barrier installed

Because getting the police out to fine dangerous drivers is too difficult...(Read More)

Aussie lifeguards ramp up Phuket lifesaving skills, awareness

Well done that guy, they should put him in charge of many posts, he realises that getting help from other countries is the way forward!...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.