PHUKET: The two parties claiming they own a female elephant at a tour camp in Phuket have until Friday (Mar 31) to present freshly produced copies of their original elephant registration documents to police in the hope of resolving who – if anyone – legally owns the pachyderm, which is claimed to have been stolen in Krabi 14 years ago.

Wednesday 29 March 2017, 03:57PM

The elephant 'Yo', or 'Nampetch', depending on who you believe, remains at the safari camp while officials unravel who legally owns her. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The deadline was levelled at a meeting held on Friday (Mar 24) at the Amazing Bukit Safari camp in Chalong, where the disputed elephant is kept.

Present at the meeting were brothers Wan and Somsak Reangngern – both siblings who claim the elephant, which they call “Yo”, belongs to their brother Mr Chorp. Assisting the brothers in their claim was Cdr Surasak Inphrom from the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command base in Tab Lamu, Phang Nga.

Officials present at the meeting included Nanthasak Boonnark, who is the Chief of the Damrongdharma Centre (Ombudsman’s office) at Phuket Provincial Hall, as well as officers from the Chalong Police and the Phuket Livestock Office.

The call for the brothers Reangngern and the owner of the Amazing Bukit Safari camp, which calls the elephant “Nampetch”, to present fresh copies of their registration documents follows Raewat Chernkaew, 54, from Trang province, south of Phuket, arriving to tell officers in person that he sold the elephant to the camp for B1.4 million in February this year.

Mr Raewat said he bought “this elephant” from a man he called “Mr Norkam” for B500,000 more than 10 years ago, but said he could not remember Mr Norkam’s last name. However, he could recall that Mr Norkam was from Tak. Mr Raewat did not refer to “the elephant” by name.

“I have not been in contact with Mr Norkam since,” Mr Raewat said.

Also, he added, “I did not bring the (registration) documents with me. I need to go back and get them from my house.”

The Reangngern brothers will also have to travel back to the Surin province in Northeast Thailand to source freshly issued official copies of the registration documents they have presented to claim the elephant.

Both parties must present all documents to Chalong Police, where the brothers filed a complaint earlier that day last Friday (Mar 24), the meeting was told.

Chalong Police will send all evidence to the police station in Krabi where Mr Wan and Mr Somsak initially filed their missing elephant report 14 years ago. (See story here.)

The freshly issued documents are hoped to resolve the heady confusion over the microchip implanted in the elephant, which Phuket Livestock officials last week confirmed is carried the ID number 121-675-455.

That number corresponds with documents presented on behalf of Mr Chorp from Surin, but does not correlate with the number 121-675-544 in the documents for “Nampetch” as presented by the safari camp.

A second check of the microchip last week revealed that microchip implant also carries the letter “A” in its registration number, Phuket livestock officials revealed on Friday.

The documents presented by both the Reangngern brothers and the safari camp do not include the letter “A” in the ID number.

Meanwhile, Amazing Bukit Safari camp owner at the meeting on Friday reiterated that he refuses to hand over the elephant, as he has already made plain. (See story here.)

“My claim is legal, and I cannot give it back as it was very expensive,” he said.