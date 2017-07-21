If you believe in magic you may find that a drum circle is like a magic carpet ride. The deep drum rhythms and unique scenery may transport you to another place and time, perhaps another dimension.

Sunday 23 July 2017, 04:00PM

On Sunday July 30, the Phuket Drum Circle will celebrate its fifth anniversary party at Nai Harn Beach, from 4-10pm.

In case of rain it will be at Yoonique Stone Bar by Nai Harn Lake.

When the power of positive rhythms envelops a community gathering, greater things happen and people start to dance, sing and laugh.

Some people also attend for the meditative and healing effects of the drumming environment.

In 2012, the Phuket Drum Circle (PDC) became the only public drum circle in Thailand with a regular schedule and website.

This bimonthly event is always free and open to the public. It is an ever growing assembly of drummers, musicians, dancers and people who want to have fun on Phuket’s beaches.

Although public drum circles are rare in South East Asia most major cities around the world have one, especially cities in English speaking countries.

This is a good thing to remember when you’re travelling to a new city and would like to make new friends. Drum circles bring people together from all walks of life and age groups. Toddlers love it.

A joke about a drum circles’ amazing diversity goes that beings from other galaxies are often in attendance as well. However, these types of reports can neither be confirmed nor denied.

The fifth anniversary party will provide several drums and percussion instruments and some free drinks. Participants are encouraged to bring their own instruments and drinks as well.

Please remember to respect our environment. After sunset a hypnotic visuals and light show will be provided by Yogi Cyber Paint with a portable projector.

Yogi is a unique visual artist from Indonesia. As we ride the carpet of rhythm and harmony together, we step into another dimension.

So make sure you mark the Phuket Drum Circle’s fifth anniversary on July 30 on your calendar!

For updates and videos visit the Facebook page: Phuket Drum Circle. You are always welcome there.

Once you arrive you may get the funny feeling you’ve been there before and loved it.

The author of this article, Marco Monti, M.A. is the founder of the Phuket Drum Circle and drum circle facilitator with SYNERGY EVENTS Co., Ltd. For more information visit phuketdrumcircle.weebly.com, facebook.com/groups/phuketdrumcircle, synergydrum.com, email: info@synergydrum.com or call 087-895-7284.

This event is proudly sponsored by The Phuket News and Khao Phuket.