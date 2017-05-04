Rotary Club of Phuket South Mini Marathon 2017 The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket drug dealers escape from vehicle transferring them to court

PHUKET: Police are still searching for two men who escaped from the back of a caged pickup truck yesterday while being taken to Phuket Provincial Court to be sentenced for possession of Category 1 drugs with intent to sell.

crime, transport, drugs, police,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 4 May 2017, 10:03AM

At 1pm yesterday (May 3), Wichit Police were informed that two men who had been arrested on Tuesday (May 2) for drug possession had escaped from the vehicle which was transferring them to Phuket Provincial Court.

The two men were said to have made their getaway via Soi Paisan on Chao Fa East Rd close to Dowroong Wittaya School.

Officers from Wichit, Chalong and Phuket City Police Stations set up a blockade on Soi Paisan and nearby areas in the hope of recapturing the men.

However, after one hour police gave up their search.

Soon after officers were informed that a rubbish truck driver had seen the two men steal a bicycle from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) Wichit office and ride away from the area.

Police managed to track down the bicycle, which had been left outside the toilets in Wichit public park on Patthanathongthin Rd, but were unable to find the escaped men.

At 2:30pm, officers received further information stating that the two men had returned to their home on Patthanathongthin Rd, taken a red Honda Wave motorbike and made their way towards Ao Makham.

Laguna Phuket Marathon 2017

An unnamed officer from the Chalong Police said, “Two of our officers were taking 12 suspects from Chalong Police Station to Phuket Provincial Court in the caged pickup which had been locked from the outside.

“When the vehicle arrived at the Dowroong Intersection it had to stop because the lights were red. Somehow the two men managed to take off their handcuffs and kicked their way out of the cage.

“None of the other people in the pickup attempted to escape,” he said.

Police have confirmed that the two men are named Wasurat Mulikabut, 21, and Suriya Lakpet, also 21.

They were arrested in Rawai on Tuesday after being found in possession of seven grams of crystal meth (ya ice) and 10 methamphetamine pills (ya bah).

They had been charged with possession of Category 1 drugs with intent to sell.

Both men were said to be wearing long-sleeved black T-shirts at the time of their escape.   

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Discover Thainess | 04 May 2017 - 14:59:11

Life as usual in the Land of Smiles :-)

The Phuket News

Kurt | 04 May 2017 - 14:21:42

I have seen such scenes in movies. hahahaha
Perhaps it was a movie take?

Question: Are caged pick ups not a bit outdated for a third world country that wants to upgrade to 2nd world country?
Caged pick ups are more for animals, right?

To show suspects in caged pick ups on the way to Court, not convicted yet, some of them perhaps never will be , is not correct to do in anno the year 2017.
Quite primitive to violate non convicted suspects rights by driving them around public with stops at traffic lights.

The Phuket News
Matches 2 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Tourists injured as digger rips open tour bus roof north of Phuket

Being from the states I would never completely assimilate with this culture or understand their way of thinking or lack there of, coming from a civili...(Read More)

Phuket woman rescued from holed boat in race against rising tide

Whoever wrote the headline would be in running for the "Walkley" award. for headline journalism, this is what that ex editor, from Phuketwan...(Read More)

Tourists injured as digger rips open tour bus roof north of Phuket

I agree Pauly there is no excuse for reckless driving. However I do think that to make a decision to live in someone else's country, and then to c...(Read More)

Phuket residents hit the muddy coop for pig-catching contest

Rumour has it that the 3 winner of the open category are called Kurt,Pauly and Rorii and after receiving the piglet named it Christy.True?...(Read More)

Phuket drug dealers escape from vehicle transferring them to court

I have seen such scenes in movies. hahahaha Perhaps it was a movie take? Question: Are caged pick ups not a bit outdated for a third world country...(Read More)

Chinese woman arrested as illegal Phuket tour guide after abandoning tourists roadside

Legally, the 22 Chinese tourists where abandoned by Xin Xing Travel & Trading. So, it is Xin Xing Travel & trading who is responsible. We ma...(Read More)

Court rejects six sex ring warrant bids

The court rejected a arrest warrant for 6 high ranking thai officials because they are active state officials?? One can not make up this nonsense. ...(Read More)

Phuket driver blames plastic bottle for car flip

60 yrs is Elderly? Whatever,.... One of the First things that will increase the quality of life in Thailand would be to mandate "Quiet" muff...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.