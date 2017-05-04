PHUKET: Police are still searching for two men who escaped from the back of a caged pickup truck yesterday while being taken to Phuket Provincial Court to be sentenced for possession of Category 1 drugs with intent to sell.

Thursday 4 May 2017, 10:03AM

At 1pm yesterday (May 3), Wichit Police were informed that two men who had been arrested on Tuesday (May 2) for drug possession had escaped from the vehicle which was transferring them to Phuket Provincial Court.

The two men were said to have made their getaway via Soi Paisan on Chao Fa East Rd close to Dowroong Wittaya School.

Officers from Wichit, Chalong and Phuket City Police Stations set up a blockade on Soi Paisan and nearby areas in the hope of recapturing the men.

However, after one hour police gave up their search.

Soon after officers were informed that a rubbish truck driver had seen the two men steal a bicycle from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) Wichit office and ride away from the area.

Police managed to track down the bicycle, which had been left outside the toilets in Wichit public park on Patthanathongthin Rd, but were unable to find the escaped men.

At 2:30pm, officers received further information stating that the two men had returned to their home on Patthanathongthin Rd, taken a red Honda Wave motorbike and made their way towards Ao Makham.

An unnamed officer from the Chalong Police said, “Two of our officers were taking 12 suspects from Chalong Police Station to Phuket Provincial Court in the caged pickup which had been locked from the outside.

“When the vehicle arrived at the Dowroong Intersection it had to stop because the lights were red. Somehow the two men managed to take off their handcuffs and kicked their way out of the cage.

“None of the other people in the pickup attempted to escape,” he said.

Police have confirmed that the two men are named Wasurat Mulikabut, 21, and Suriya Lakpet, also 21.

They were arrested in Rawai on Tuesday after being found in possession of seven grams of crystal meth (ya ice) and 10 methamphetamine pills (ya bah).

They had been charged with possession of Category 1 drugs with intent to sell.

Both men were said to be wearing long-sleeved black T-shirts at the time of their escape.