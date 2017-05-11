PHUKET: Rescue workers took 15 minutes to cut a man free from his work pickup truck after the vehicle slammed sideways into a power pole in Mai Khao, in northern Phuket, this afternoon (May 11).

Thursday 11 May 2017, 05:11PM

Tha Chatchai Police were notified of the accident, on Thepkrasattri Rd northbound, at 2pm

The driver, Sumrahn Monthein, 50, from Bangkok, had already been taken to hospital for a broken right leg by the time police arrived.

At the scene was a Ford Ranger pickup truck that had struck the pole sideways on the driver’s side.

The force of the impact had broken the power pole in half.

Lt Col Sarit Butnongsang of the Tha Chatchai Police said police had yet to question Mr Samrahn.

“Witnesses who saw the accident told us that the vehicle was travelling at high speed,” he reported.

“Mr Samrahn will be charged with reckless driving causing damage to public property,” Col Sarit added.