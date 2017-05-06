The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket dog shelter to be renovated to tackle street dog problems

PHUKET: As part of government officials’ ongoing “Keep Phuket Clean by our Hand and Heart” campaign, it has been suggested that the Phuket Stray Dog Shelter undergo renovations in a bid to tackle the island’s street dog problem.

animals, culture,

Saturday 6 May 2017, 03:57PM

Phuket Vice Governor Snith Sriwihok (right) and Surajit Witchuwan of the Phuket Provincial Livestock Office. Photo: PR Dept
Phuket Vice Governor Snith Sriwihok (right) and Surajit Witchuwan of the Phuket Provincial Livestock Office. Photo: PR Dept

The announcement came on Thursday (May 4) when Phuket Vice Governor Snith Sriwihok together with Surajit Witchuwan of the Phuket Provincial Livestock Office joined a meeting to discuss the island’s homeless dogs and pet control at Phuket Provincial Office in Phuket Town.

V/Gov Snith said, “Phuket must keep going with its Keep Phuket Clean by our Hand and Heart campaign, the aim of which is to make people show more concern for the island’s cleanliness, and it is important that everyone on the island pays attention to it.

“In order to tackle more issues within this campaign we have to make plans to tackle the issue of street dogs and other animal control,” he said.

Laguna Phuket Marathon 2017

“Every local office must conduct a survey to find the true number of street dogs in their area and make a plan to tackle the issue together with the Phuket Provincial Livestock.

“Officials will be sent out to catch these street dogs, and once captured they will be taken to the Phuket Stray Dog Shelter.

“We understand that the situation at the dog shelter is not good and therefore we will seek a budget from the government and private sector to develop the shelter and improve its facilities,” V/Gov Snith added.

 

 
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.