Phuket dive instructor crackdown may have ‘terminal effect’, warns industry representative

PHUKET: The Association of Thailand Underwater Sports (ATUS) has warned that further arrests of Phuket dive instructors for teaching at locations outside work permit regulations could kill off many businesses in the island’s booming dive industry.

Saturday 28 January 2017, 10:20AM

Phuket dive instructors arrested for teaching at locations other than at their employer’s office address could kill off many small dive shops, ATUS warned. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot
Phuket dive instructors arrested for teaching at locations other than at their employer’s office address could kill off many small dive shops, ATUS warned. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

“I received complaints from several instructors that they were fined a lot of money for breaching this condition, even if they have a legal instructor’s licence. Some of them are giving up and closing their shops,” Ratanapon Promchu, Manager of the Phuket-based ATUS office, told The Phuket News.

“If this condition continues to be strictly enforced, it could have a terminal effect on Phuket’s scuba diving industry and hurt Phuket’s overall tourism reputation,” she added.

The warning follows a spate of arrests of dive instructors for using swimming pools at other dive companies, or teaching in the sea, as their employing company did not have pools at their places of business.

Among the slew of complaints received by The Phuket News about the arrests were recurring reports that passports and work permits were being withheld even after a court-levied fine had been paid.

Allegations surfaced that officials were looking for cash contributions of a consistent sum of B35,000 before they would return the passports and work permits. )See story here.)

Those allegations have yet to be responded to by officials.

“I would like to request that officials consider a stipulation to dive instructor work permits that enables them to conduct instruction outside of their registered place of business,” Ms Ratanapon said.

“This issue needed to be clarified. We plan to present an official request to the Phuket Employment Office in February,” she said.

“After we learned about the spate of dive instructors arrests on January 5, I went to talk with the Phuket Employment Office the next day but my request was refused,” Ms Ratanapon explained.

“The reason which the officials gave me was that my complaint was not detailed enough. They said it needed to contain more details as to why instructors are complaining and making the request to be allowed to teach outside of their registered business place.

“Now we are asking dive shop owners and other instructors who want to be involved in the official complaint to contact us. We aim to collect all the individual complaints and requests together and submit our joint proposal under the ATUS name to the Phuket Employment Office in February.

“I hope the Phuket Employment Office will seriously consider our request,” Ms Ratanapon added.

The Phuket News contacted the Phuket Employment office and were told by a staffer who did not want to be named, that, “The Acting Chief of the Phuket Employment Office is in other province on official duty. She is not available to comment. Please contact her next week.”  

 

 
Kurt | 28 January 2017 - 11:06:58

ATUS is going through difficult times. In 'heavy seas'.
The action of the thai authorities are partly unlawfull, illegal,  sabotaging the 'foreign' part of the Phuket dive industry with silent aim to make the booming dive industry 100% thai.

--- The spate of foreign dive instructors arrests, but not the thai dive instructors who do the same,..
(What and where thai dive instructors can work freely should be the same for foreign dive instructors. If not than the discrimitation card is played)
--- The withheld of working permits and passports after fines were paid,..
--- Authoritiy corruption in the passed, by collection unlawfull 35,000 thb 'fines',..
--- Sabotage and refusal of authorities to accept complains for 'nuts' reasons,..
--- A  Phuket Employment office that seems to be paralyzed when a acting chief is for official duty in another province,..

It all is scandalous.

Asterix | 28 January 2017 - 11:03:32

The main problem is about freelance foreigners working as dive Instructors who are getting their work-permits by opening Thai companies with Thai nominees to have 51% Thai shareholders, one Thai Director and 2 up to 4 Thai staffs to be legal by Thai law.
They never have the 2M Baht to secure the companies as stipulated by the law.
In fact they get legal work-permits by cheating on official documents which is forgery and illegal by the law.
The solution would be that only properly registered dive companies should get enough work-permits to operate a dive center with dive boats.

