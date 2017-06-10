PHUKET: A slew of near-collisions from people trying to overtake while driving through Phuket’s Darasamut Underpass has forced the island’s Highways Dept chief to close one lane through the busy tunnel.

Saturday 10 June 2017, 04:55PM

The central lane through Phuket's busy Darasamut Underpass is now closed. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

The central lane was closed late last month, with traffic cones placed in the middle of the lane running the entire length of the underpass.

Previously, the central lane was used to allow different traffic flow, controlled by overhead signs, depending on the time of day.

“We had to put cones in the middle of the lane because we want motorists to reduce speed and to prevent them from overtaking inside the underpass,” Phuket Highways Office Director Patiwetwoottisak Sookki told Khao Phuket.

“Our aim is to prevent accidents in the underpass. We have received reports from motorists of drivers using the lane to overtake in the underpass,” he said.

“We have also received reports of motorbike drivers using the underpass, but motorbikes are not allowed through the underpass – there is no shoulder (outside the main lane) for them,” Mr Patiwetwoottisak added.

Closing the central lane to traffic has another benefit he noted: “When any accidents happen inside the underpass, it is difficult for rescue teams to render assistance, and it creates more traffic jams.”

Mr Patiwetwoottisak blamed Phuket’s renowned “bad driving habits” for the problems.

“We have to make these changes to improve safety and to account for how some people think, and the motorists who follow the traffic rules are being inconvenienced by others’ bad habits,” he said.

Strict enforcement of laws would not work, Mr Patiwetwoottisak added.

“Strictly enforcing the rules cannot solve the original problem if motorists still have bad driving habits,” he said.

“I have discussed this issue with Phuket Provincial Commander Maj Gen Theerapol Thipjarorn, and he said that there were not enough police officers, who already have lots of other duties to perform, to keep an eye on road users 24 hours a day.

“This is about the each person paying attention and using the roads together responsibly. If they follow the traffic rules they will be safe. This problem must be fixed by improving driving habits,” Mr Patiwetwoottisak said.

Meanwhile, the central lane will remain closed until further notice.

“We will continue to have only the two lanes open until we find another way to solve the problem. I will have to discuss this with Phuket Traffic Police,” Mr Patiwetwoottisak explained.

“Also, we know that these changes that have other effects,” he added. “People entering the underpass will now have to slow down before entering the tunnel,” he said.

“We want drivers to not exceed 60kmh when driving the through underpass,” he said.

Meanwhile, the UK Government has upgraded its travel advisory for British tourists travelling to Phuket, noting that Thailand is the world’s deadliest country for riding motorcycles.

“There are a high number of road traffic accidents in Thailand. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), 14,059 people were killed in 2012. In the UK in 2015 there were 1,732 fatalities.

“In any comparison of these statistics, you should note that there is a difference in the method of calculating statistics for road deaths in Thailand (at the scene of the accident) and the UK (within 30 days of the accident).

“The risk of death or injury on the road increases if you travel at night,” the advisory warns.

“With motorcycles so widely used in Thailand, most road traffic accidents involve motorcycles The WHO rates Thailand as world’s deadliest country for fatalities on motorcycles, citing an average of 5,500 motorcyclist deaths annually.

“If you’re riding a motorcycle take extra care and make sure you have appropriate insurance. According to the law, safety helmets must be worn,” the advisory notes. (See advisory here.)