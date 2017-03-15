Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket crash cow: One dead, passenger injured as motorbike slams into livestock

PHUKET: One Myanmar national is dead and another injured after the motorbike they were riding struck a cow on Phuket’s busy bypass road last night (Mar 15).

Yutthawat Lekmak

Wednesday 15 March 2017, 04:20PM

Lt Ranaphum Permphoon of the Phuket City Police was notified of the accident at 10:50pm.

The men were heading southbound when they drove into the wayward livestock at speed, Lt Ranaphum explained.

“Both of them were taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital, but one of them – the driver – was pronounced dead from his injuries at 12:15am,” he told The Phuket News.

“The other man he has chest injuries and his injuries to his leg, but somehow did not have any broken bones,” he added.

“We tried speaking with this man, but we have found it very difficult to understand him. At this stage we still do not know his name, or the name of his friend who has died,” Lt Ranaphum said.

“Neither man was carrying identification, too,” he added.

“However, we will keep trying to find out exactly what happened so his friends and relatives can be informed, and so we can complete our report,” Lt Ranaphum said.

“But the cow is fine,” he added.

 

 
