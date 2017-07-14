PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Court has dismissed a charge of public fraud filed against a defendant in the Ace Condo project case.

The Phuket Provincial Court dismissed a charge of public fraud against Alisa Likitittiruks as the judge ruled that she was only a sales representative employed by the Ace Condo property developer The Nine Property (Patong) Co Ltd. Photo: The Phuket News file

The case against Alisa Likitittiruks was dismissed as the judge stated that she was only a sales representative employed by the Ace Condo property developer The Nine Property (Patong) Co Ltd and had not been seen to defraud the plaintiffs, Belgian nationals Mr Didier Giesen and Ms Nadine Rene Stephanie Lamyns.

Speaking after the ruling, Ms Alisa’s lawyer, Wasun Emruji, said, “The judge has made this ruling because all the facts are clear. The third defendant [Ms Alisa Likitittiruks] was employed only as a sales representative, she did not commit fraud.

“Over the last few day things have become clearer, and I want society to know the truth. Please do not listen to only the side of the plaintiffs,” he said.

Despite the ruling, Mr Giesen and Ms Lamyns, who have been fighting the case over the course of the past 10 months, were not overly disheartened.

Speaking to The Phuket News following the ruling, Mr Giesen said, “Today at least we achieved something as there are still two defendants [Miss Piyanuch Hansanan and The Nine Property (Patong) Co Ltd] whose cases still need to be heard.

“We accept that Ms Alisa’s case was dismissed because she is only an employee,” he said.

“All the evidence we hold for this case is sure to to put pressure on the remaining two defendants,” Mr Giesen added.

Mr Giesen’s lawyer, Tanot Channim, told The Phuket News, “Mr Giesen and Ms Lamyns are pleased with today’s ruling even if that’s because the third defendant was ruled as only being a sales representative. All they want is the money they have invested back.

“Today they are fine with this case dismissal because they believe this ruling will lead to them getting their money back from The Nine Property (Patong) Co Ltd,” Mr Tanot said.

“The next hearing is set for September 11 this year,”Mr Tanot added.