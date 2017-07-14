Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket court dismisses public fraud charge against Ace Condo employee

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Court has dismissed a charge of public fraud filed against a defendant in the Ace Condo project case.

construction, crime, patong,

The Phuket News

Friday 14 July 2017, 08:53AM

The Phuket Provincial Court dismissed a charge of public fraud against Alisa Likitittiruks as the judge ruled that she was only a sales representative employed by the Ace Condo property developer The Nine Property (Patong) Co Ltd. Photo: The Phuket News file
The Phuket Provincial Court dismissed a charge of public fraud against Alisa Likitittiruks as the judge ruled that she was only a sales representative employed by the Ace Condo property developer The Nine Property (Patong) Co Ltd. Photo: The Phuket News file

The case against Alisa Likitittiruks was dismissed as the judge stated that she was only a sales representative employed by the Ace Condo property developer The Nine Property (Patong) Co Ltd and had not been seen to defraud the plaintiffs, Belgian nationals Mr Didier Giesen and Ms Nadine Rene Stephanie Lamyns.

Speaking after the ruling, Ms Alisa’s lawyer, Wasun Emruji, said, “The judge has made this ruling because all the facts are clear. The third defendant [Ms Alisa Likitittiruks] was employed only as a sales representative, she did not commit fraud.

“Over the last few day things have become clearer, and I want society to know the truth. Please do not listen to only the side of the plaintiffs,” he said.

Despite the ruling, Mr Giesen and Ms Lamyns, who have been fighting the case over the course of the past 10 months, were not overly disheartened.

Speaking to The Phuket News following the ruling, Mr Giesen said, “Today at least we achieved something as there are still two defendants [Miss Piyanuch Hansanan and The Nine Property (Patong) Co Ltd] whose cases still need to be heard.

C and C Marine

“We accept that Ms Alisa’s case was dismissed because she is only an employee,” he said.

“All the evidence we hold for this case is sure to to put pressure on the remaining two defendants,” Mr Giesen added.

Mr Giesen’s lawyer, Tanot Channim, told The Phuket News, “Mr Giesen and Ms Lamyns are pleased with today’s ruling even if that’s because the third defendant was ruled as only being a sales representative. All they want is the money they have invested back.

“Today they are fine with this case dismissal because they believe this ruling will lead to them getting their money back from The Nine Property (Patong) Co Ltd,” Mr Tanot said.

“The next hearing is set for September 11 this year,”Mr Tanot added.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Australian man, 70, dies after Phuket parasail accident

I also agree with ematt... what is missing and is needed immediately is a crew with pitchforks and torches...and that is probably more likely to happe...(Read More)

Australian man, 70, dies after Phuket parasail accident

Paully44...it is you and the other PN lynch mob to which ematt refers. For starters, how do you arrive at your bizzare conclusion that is was "op...(Read More)

Phuket parasail operators charged with recklessness causing death

"he might have pushed the clips making them imperfect and this resulted in his fall" Wo there with the sweeping statements Lt. Suwisit. I...(Read More)

Phuket parasail operators charged with recklessness causing death

Yes, blame the poor gentleman who died, must have been his fault. What nonsense ! The operators have a duty of care! As per @Simon - bad the bloody lo...(Read More)

Phuket parasail operators charged with recklessness causing death

Why was he told to hold the clips at all. He should have been holding the webbing of the harness. This is just what happens when these guys are allowe...(Read More)

Australian man, 70, dies after Phuket parasail accident

Well ematt at the end of the day he was in "their" hands with regards to safety and what else could it possibly be other than operator / ins...(Read More)

Australian man, 70, dies after Phuket parasail accident

yvonne@ I am 110 % agree whit you, but if the are Karon Police Station some Investigation this very very bad case, then a don`t now. It`s about only ...(Read More)

Australian man, 70, dies after Phuket parasail accident

Amazing. No details yet as to what caused the accident, and PN lynch mob has already pronounced both verdict and sentence. Only things missing are tor...(Read More)

Sea turtle trapped in fishing net freed by Phuket lifeguards

"Trash in the ocean is one of the biggest problems facing marine animals" Wrong! Humans are the biggest problem facing marine animals. As Be...(Read More)

Australian man, 70, dies after Phuket parasail accident

There are some body here in Phuket some have a very very big pockets that will not stop this madness with Jet-Ski and Parasailing in Phuket. How ma...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.