PHUKET: A couple who operate a noodle shop in Phuket Town escaped with minor injuries after their car slammed into a power pole that sits partially protruding into the lane on Thepkrasattri Rd this morning (April 26).

Wednesday 26 April 2017, 03:27PM

Capt Sanae Yensai of Phuket City Police was called to the scene, opposite Phuket Wittayalai School in Phuket Town, at 9:15am.

“The driver, Thichakorn Dungmali, 37, suffered only minor injures and his passenger, Amonnat Matthanang, 40, hurt her back,” Capt Sanae said.

“Ms Amonnat was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for treatment and further medical assessment,” he said.

“They were both wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident,” Capt Sanae added.

Mr Thichakorn and Ms Amonnat operate a noodle shop near the entrance to the Phuket Merlin Hotel, he noted.

“The couple said that they were coming from the big Super Cheap store on Thepkrasattri Rd when Mr Thichakorn started to fall asleep. The car drifted and hit a power pole by the side of the road,” Capt Sanae explained.

“Mr Thichakorn has a valid driving license. At this stage no charges have been pressed yet,” he added.

Capt Sanae made no mention of why the power pole is located literally on the curb by the side of the road, preenting a danger to any motorists – especially motorbike riders – travelling in the outside lane.