Saturday 22 April 2017, 09:35AM

A total of 1,600 coral heads were added to the artificial reefs over a three-day effort this week, led by the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) Phuket office, which concluded on Thursday (April 20).

Joining the DMCR Phuket team were officials from the Phuket Marine Biological Center (PMBC) and volunteer-diver students from the Prince of Songkla University Phuket Campus.

“This week, we fixed 800 corals to artificial reefs at each island,” explained Watcharin Thintalang, Director of DMCR Phuket’s Marine and Coastal Management Department.

“This brought the total number of coral heads put in place at the reefs to 6,000,” he added.

“We will keep going until we reach our target of putting in place 24,000 corals,” Mr Watcharin said.

“This way the number of corals will quickly increase, and when as corals grow, they will separate and expand to others areas,” he said.