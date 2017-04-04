Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket contractor’s house catches fire while 9-year-old son home alone

PHUKET: A 9-year-old boy is being treated for burns after a house fire causing an estimated B200,000 in damage broke out at about 8:30am today (April 4).

Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 4 April 2017, 12:41PM

Nopparat Eakvanich, 9, was home alone when the house, on Thepkrasattri Rd in Rassada, caught fire.

His father, Nattawut Eakvanich, 38, had left the house earlier in the morning for work.

“Nopparat attempted to stop the fire, but burned his forearms in the process. He eventually ran out of the house and called for assistance,” said Lt Col Sakchai Sunyong of the Phuket City Police.

“Three fire trucks were called to the fire, which took them about 15 minutes to put out,” he added.

After hearing the news, Mr Nattawut was raced home as quickly as he could.

“I had to go to work and Nopparat was home by himself as usual,” he said.

Fortunately, my son is not too badly hurt. It was very good luck that the firefighters were able to help prevent it from spreading to other areas,” Mr Nattawut added.

Nopparat told police there were sparks before the fire. He said he used a broom to try and stop the fire, but it only fanned the flames.

“It’s an old house and the electrical system is quite old,” Mr Nattawut said.

The home was filled with flammable components such as paint, scraps of wood, cleaning liquids and other chemicals, he added.

“As I am a contractor, a lot of construction materials are stored in the house,” Mr Nattawut explained.

 

 
Kurt | 04 April 2017 - 16:52:42

Poor kid, despite his 'racing home' dad.
The dad said it, it is a old house and the electric system is old.
And I read that he was using his house like a kind of ware house/ store room, all flammable 'components'!
Is that allowed by thai law?
My thoughts are now with the neighbors.
What a mess.

malczx7r | 04 April 2017 - 15:40:14

Thank god the kid is alive!! But what in hells name was he thinking leaving a 9 year old home alone!!!!  The electrical system is old, yeah and as dangerous as hell because no regulations are enforced, another typical day in the "land of shoddily" run country!

BenPendejo | 04 April 2017 - 15:05:30

More great parenting...leaving a 9-year old kid home alone.  "I am a contractor, so there is a lot of construction materials stored in the house...”, and I would guess nothing being properly stored with any forethought of what might happen if they caught fire.  Ho hum, just another day in the LOS... and lucky the latch-key kid is OK.

