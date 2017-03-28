PHUKET: Phuket Technology College has dismissed comments associated with a video going viral on Thai social media websites of students in a gang attack at the campus in Phuket Town by clarifying that the attack was a year ago and that the students involved had been expelled.

The video shows at least six students attacking a lone student, punching and kicking him even after he is defenceless on the ground. Screengrab: Patthama Sawangroj

The video, posted with photos on Facebook by “Patthama Sawangrot” yesterday (Mar 27), includes a mobile phone video showing a male student punched and kicked by at least six other male students.

A student in a blue shirt comes to help, but not before the victim is beaten to the ground.

While the student lay defenceless, one of the taller attackers takes his time and kicks the student in the head.

“The incident takes place in a college in Phuket. Is this the nation’s future? This evidence has been clear to everyone for a long time. The truth is the truth. Any family who had their children attacked like this will understand how our family feels,” Ms Pattama posted with the video.

A teacher at Phuket Technology College, who declined to be named, today confirmed, “The incident took place at our college. This happened in June last year.

Two first year students had a fight, and later that afternoon one of the students returned with friends to continue the fight, but this time in a gang attack with friends, the teacher explained.

“I do not know who recorded the video,” the teacher said.

However, the battle did not end with the video,

“The student who was beaten in the gang attack got some older friends of his own – and weapons – and attacked the students in the gang that attacked him,” the teacher said.

“One of the students injured in the retaliation attack filed a report to Phuket City Police as one of his attackers cut another student with a knife.

“The students involved in either side of these attacks were kicked out from the college after the incident happened. Now today we see this video being posted on shared,” the teacher added.

“Our job is done. The rest is up to the police,” he added.