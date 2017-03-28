Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket college confirms students expelled after gang fight

PHUKET: Phuket Technology College has dismissed comments associated with a video going viral on Thai social media websites of students in a gang attack at the campus in Phuket Town by clarifying that the attack was a year ago and that the students involved had been expelled.

violence,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 28 March 2017, 04:41PM

The video shows at least six students attacking a lone student, punching and kicking him even after he is defenceless on the ground. Screengrab: Patthama Sawangroj
The video shows at least six students attacking a lone student, punching and kicking him even after he is defenceless on the ground. Screengrab: Patthama Sawangroj

The video, posted with photos on Facebook by “Patthama Sawangrot” yesterday (Mar 27), includes a mobile phone video showing a male student punched and kicked by at least six other male students.

A student in a blue shirt comes to help, but not before the victim is beaten to the ground.

While the student lay defenceless, one of the taller attackers takes his time and kicks the student in the head.

“The incident takes place in a college in Phuket. Is this the nation’s future? This evidence has been clear to everyone for a long time. The truth is the truth. Any family who had their children attacked like this will understand how our family feels,” Ms Pattama posted with the video.

A teacher at Phuket Technology College, who declined to be named, today confirmed, “The incident took place at our college. This happened in June last year.

Two first year students had a fight, and later that afternoon one of the students returned with friends to continue the fight, but this time in a gang attack with friends, the teacher explained.

BIS

“I do not know who recorded the video,” the teacher said.

However, the battle did not end with the video,

“The student who was beaten in the gang attack got some older friends of his own – and weapons – and attacked the students in the gang that attacked him,” the teacher said.

“One of the students injured in the retaliation attack filed a report to Phuket City Police as one of his attackers cut another student with a knife.

“The students involved in either side of these attacks were kicked out from the college after the incident happened. Now today we see this video being posted on shared,” the teacher added.

“Our job is done. The rest is up to the police,” he added.

 

 
The Phuket News
Location

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Poll: Should tour guides or tourists be charged for coral damage?

Kurt,we all know by now that especially chinese tourists dont listen to advises.It would take one tour guide for one tourist to make sure everything r...(Read More)

Phuket van driver slapped with B500 fine for ‘reckless traffic ram’

This is pathetic. Look at the bend this imbecile was overtaking on. Every day it just goes on and on. What fine would a farang of got?...(Read More)

One killed, several injured when minivan driver loses control off Phuket

Jogi,what a stupid comment.Trying to be funny here?Absolutely lame!...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Should tour guides or tourists be charged for coral damage?

Thai are so focused/ fascinated by only having thai tour guides. Ok, I respect that thinking/setting. But that doubles the thai tour guide responsib...(Read More)

Phuket van driver slapped with B500 fine for ‘reckless traffic ram’

He is free to continue to drive! This is a thai soap opera thing. 500 thb fine. To idiot even to think such a fine. But, well, he is in the thai le...(Read More)

Phuket van driver slapped with B500 fine for ‘reckless traffic ram’

B500 for this? The same as I got last year for forgetting to wear my helmet. Incredible!...(Read More)

Phuket van driver slapped with B500 fine for ‘reckless traffic ram’

500b fine and is free to continue driving, have i got the date wrong, is it April fools day already??...(Read More)

Phuket van driver slapped with B500 fine for ‘reckless traffic ram’

And here lies the idiocy of driving laws in Thailand. Another stupid ass impatient van driver, overtaking a vehicle 20 meters from a busy and signale...(Read More)

Phuket expat praised for fixing holey road, local administrations panned

The saying goes "it only takes one good man" saidly, in Thailand, there is no such man, at any administrative level, from that useless ol...(Read More)

Cage on the beach: Primal fights take over Phuket

As this was on a beach I wonder if it was in a 10% zone? Seriously though it sounds like a great event and some fabulous PR for phuket as a sports des...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.