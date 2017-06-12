Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket Chinese tourists safe after Phi Phi speedboat ‘lands’ on anchored boat

PHUKET: A tour party of 20 Chinese tourists escaped without serious injury after their speedboat returning from Phi Phi Island slammed into and mounted another speedboat at anchor off Phuket’s east coast yesterday afternoon (June 11).

Tanyaluk Sakoot

Monday 12 June 2017, 05:30PM

The ‘Golden Dragon Tour 1’ sits mounted atop the ‘K. Kanreab’ speedboat late yesterday afternoon. Photo: Phuket Marine Police
The ‘Golden Dragon Tour 1’ sits mounted atop the ‘K. Kanreab’ speedboat late yesterday afternoon. Photo: Phuket Marine Police

Maj Nattaphong Pleungtaratigul, Investigator of Phuket Marine Police, confirmed the accident occurred at 5:30pm.

“It was low tide and Teerachai Maimaad, the captain Golden Dragon Tour 1 speedboat, increased speed to get the boat plane towards shore,” Maj Nattaphong told The Phuket News.

Capt Teerachai told police that the fast speed caused the hydraulic rudder to fail and that he could not control the boat, said Maj Nattaphong.

“So the boat flew up onto the speedboat K. Kanreab, which was at anchor waiting for the tide to rise in order to safely return to Boat Lagoon,” he explained.

“There were 20 Chinese tourists on the Golden Dragon Tour 1. None of them suffered any injuries and they were all transferred to another boat and brought safely to shore,” Maj Nattaphong said.

“Luckily, no one was on board the K. Kanreab at the time,” he added.

The captains of both boats hold the correct licenses, Maj Nattaphong noted, adding that Capt Teerachai has been charged only with damaging other people’s property.

“The damage has been valued at B1 million, and the owner of the Golden Dragon Tour 1 will take responsibility for this compensation,” he said.

 

 
Christy Sweet | 13 June 2017 - 20:11:02

By god, it's.....boat porn.

petermach | 13 June 2017 - 17:46:51

Don't worry Thailand is a safe country , (you have same pictures with minibuses )

Eagle | 13 June 2017 - 17:08:11

Pauly,wondering who taught him self control!

Pauly44 | 13 June 2017 - 12:49:13

For starters they aren't Captain's, they are speedboat driving punks and their licences aren't worth the paper they're written on, my 7 year old son could exercise more self control than these hooligans. I've seen them flying up the boat lagoon channel at top speed around blind corners over shallow water total nutters, what is it with the Thai male and machinery anyway?

MartinK | 12 June 2017 - 21:59:17

Translation: Since his boat was out of plane and he could not see what was in front of him near the shore the "Captain" put the boat wide open to get it to plane.  He then landed on what I assume was an empty moored boat with his boat full of tourists.  Let me repeat that - the Captain was unable to see what was in front of him near the shore so he gunned his boat to get it to plane out. We are all lucky that it was an empty boat and not a boat full of children or a few of us swimming near the shore that stood in his way.

Kurt | 12 June 2017 - 20:36:42

This is fantastic! I love the photo! Make a poster of it!

A case of not a slippery road, but slippery water. hahahahaha

Well, it is always the same with thai taxi, minivan, bus, and speed boat drivers.
They loose control because they can not control themselves.
No brains, only air between the ears.
The prove is there, day after day.

And day after day the Chinese tourists get their free exiting experiences here.
Sometimes being arrested, 2 nights in police cell, or a high amount bail for something.
And a holiday highlight, a flying speed boat, speed boats have to speed-speed, is it not?
Great to send pics by iPhone to China and all over the world.
And thai authorities?
In this regular loose face happening silent as a mouse.
Duck in until people hopefully forget quick..
But up to the next idiot happening.

