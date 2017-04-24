Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket Chinese tourist dies during island day trip

PHUKET: A Chinese tourist has died after being pulled from the water unconscious and in shock at Racha Yai Island on Saturday (April 22).

Chinese, tourism, marine, death, police,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 24 April 2017, 10:23AM

Police talk to a family member who was with Mr Chen when he was pulled from the water uncsonscious and in shock during a day trip to Racha Yai Island from Phuket. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
Police talk to a family member who was with Mr Chen when he was pulled from the water uncsonscious and in shock during a day trip to Racha Yai Island from Phuket. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police reported that Chen Hangsheng, 62, from Shanghai, was on an island tour organised by Jie Yun Co Ltd.

The tour group departed Chalong Pier on board the Pako, helmed by Capt Samruay Moranin, and arrived Koh Racha Yai at 1:30pm, led by tour guide Suthee Maliwan, 24, reported police.

They were all wearing a life jackets, Mr Suthee told police.

“Mr Chen was unconscious and his body gone into shock. We helped him up onto the boat and the boat captain helped him with CPR.

“Mr Chen was taken back on land by a speedboat called ‘Yamila 5’. He died while he was being transferred to land.”

Laguna Phuket Marathon 2017

Lt Sakkarin Saengcharoen of the Chalong Police told The Phuket News today (April 24) that doctors had confirmed that Mr Chen had died of asphyxiation.

“The tour guide told me that all tourists got into the water to snorkel. Not long after someone noticed that Mr Chen was not moving.

“Mr Chen had fallen unconscious, but was still breathing, though very faintly. They rushed him back to Chalong Pier and performed CPR on him en route, but he passed away before they arrived at the pier,” Lt Sakkarin said.

However, they did report that Mr Chen checked in to the APK Resort & Spa in Patong with four family members on Friday (April 21). The family was to check out this Wednesday (April 26).

Police also confirmed that Chinese embassy officials in Thailand had been informed of Mr Chen’s death and that his body was being kept at Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

 

 
