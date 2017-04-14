Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket Chinese tour bus amid 'brake failure' rams cars on Patong Hill

PHUKET: A Phuket tour bus carrying 30 Chinese tourists back to their hotel in Patong suffered a reported brake failure at the bottom of Patong Hill yesterday evening (April 13), causing a five-car pile-up.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 14 April 2017, 01:32PM

The driver told police the brakes failed as the bus made the steep descent into Patong.

Lt Col Maj Pattapee Srichai and fellow officers from the Patong Police arrived at the scene, in front of Wat Suwankhiriwong (Wat Patong), at 7:36pm.

The white Mercedes-Benz bus, registered in Nakhon Ratchasima, rammed into the back of a white Toyota Fortuner, reported Col Pattapee.

The Fortuner was then pummeled into a bronze Isuzu, causing an end-to-end chain reaction of one car being shunted into the back of another, he explained.

Among the other cars damaged in the accident were another Isuzu pickup, a Toyota Altis and a Honda Jazz, he added.

Rescue workers and ambulances from Patong Hospital also quickly arrived at the scene, and reported that only five people had sustained minor injuries in the pile-up.

Officers took an hour to clear the damaged vehicles from the scene amid heavy traffic, which included long tailbacks all the way back over the hills to Kathu.

The bus, operated by Ningbo Yonglin Travel Co Ltd, was carrying 30 Chinese tourists and three guides from a restaurant near Chalong Bay Pier back to the Bauman Residence Hotel, in Sai Kaew Rd, when the accident happened, reported police.

Officers have yet to conclude their investigation into the claims of brake failure and have yet to press any charges against the bus driver for the accident.

 

 
Discover Thainess | 14 April 2017 - 14:51:19

Ah, the old "brakes failed, mate" routine again. If the drivers learned how to drive properly and used a low gear down the hill instead of riding the brakes all the way down they wouldn't fail. Every vehicle that I follow down that hill has brake lights on all the way down. Hopeless ! Teach these guys how to drive !!

jeroentak@hotmail.com | 14 April 2017 - 14:35:41

This happens about 10 -15 times year.
Old busses never properly inspected.
Luckily this time no persons killed,
Which is normally the case.
I am not suprised Phuket is a high class 
tourist destination after all. LMFAO.

TAK

BenPendejo | 14 April 2017 - 13:49:42

Just amazing how the country with the #2 road fatality rate (much of which is attributable to public transit vehicles) always blames accidents on mechanical failure of some type, or on those darn road conditions ("it was wet and the curve was too sharp")...but never on the untrained and reckless fools behind the wheel.  It seems like it is high-time that bus owners/tour company operators should be heavily fined each time one of their claptrap piece of crap vehicles is in an accident that is proven to be the result of mechanical failure.  If it is the driver's fault, he should be done driving for a living.

Kurt | 14 April 2017 - 13:48:20

Hahahaha, no brake failure, just a driver failure.
The whole voyage the brakes were working well, right?

Now 'technical' officers look into this repeating Patong Hill happening. 
Officers must have by now true skills to analyse this.
When the day will come it are not the brakes but the drivers who not have any skills to drive hills?

Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.