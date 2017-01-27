Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket’s Chinese New Year festivities will get off to a late start

PHUKET: The staff of the Phuket Public Relations Department at Phuket Provincial Hall have confirmed with The Phuket News today (Jan 26) that there will not be festivities to mark the start of the Chinese New Year on January 28. Instead, the Chinese New Year will be celebrated as part of the activities for the Phuket Old Town Festival from February 2-4.

Yutthawat Lekmak

Friday 27 January 2017, 02:53PM

There will be plenty of parades and entertainment throughout the festivities. Photo: The Phuket News file
There will be plenty of parades and entertainment throughout the festivities. Photo: The Phuket News file

Traditionally, the Chinese New Year is Celebrated over 15 days and the date of this year’s Old Town Festival coincides with the day reserved by the local Thai-Chinese community for paying respect to Chinese gods.

Public Relations official, Ms Warangkana Phrommee, told The Phuket News that this year the celebrations for Chinese New Year will be held in Phuket Old Town on Thalang and Phang Nga Roads.

The opening day of the festival will be held at the 72nd Anniversary Queen Sirikij Park. The schedule of events include:

February 2

5pm-6:30pm - Parade to honour the late HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej

6:30pm-7pm - Traditional show

7pm-8pm - Official opening of the festival

8pm-11pm - Chinese drum performances by Muang Phuket Municipal School, Phuket Rajabhat University and Mr Saxman

February 3

6:30pm-7pm - Chinese music performance by the Andaman Band, Muang Phuket Municipal School and Jazz Band

Febuary 4

6:30pm-7pm - Chinese music performance

7pm-11pm - Performances by Phuket Rajabhat University, Muang Phuket Municipal School, Symphonic Band and String Band

Phuket City Mayor Somjai Suwansupapana said, “There will be an opening ceremony, local exhibitions, Chino-Portuguese architecture, traditional Thai games, traditional food stalls and Thai snacks.”

Also coinciding with Chinese New Year will be the annual Wat Chalong Fair from today (Jan 27) until February 2.

However, this year festival will be toned down due to the death of the late HM King Bhumibol.

Wat Chalong, or Chalong Temple, is the largest temple in Phuket and it’s annual fair matches the temple’s size and prominence, running for seven days and seven nights.

This year’s festival will coincide with the Chinese New Year celebrations.

Many Chinese people also to pray and pay their respects to Buddha to mark the Lunar New Year.

Chalong Temple is the spiritual and cultural centre of local people in the community and the fair is an opportunity for people in the community to gather and have fun with entertainment and pay their respects to Buddha.

Talking about the toned down nature of the fair this year, Chalong Mayor Samran Jindapol said, “We won’t focus on amusements due to the passing away of the late King.”

“We will worship [venerated Monks] Luang Por Chaem, Luang Por Chuang and Luang Por Gluerm,” he added.

“We don’t know how many stalls will be at the fair yet,” he added.

Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos added, “This year will not have any entertainment because this is a time of commemorate the late HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

“The back of Wat Chalong that used to have stages and games machines, will now be the parking area. We will have lots of OTOP products on sale,” he added.   

 

 
