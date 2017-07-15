PHUKET: Plenty of yacht-racing action will take place on Chalong Bay on Sunday (July 16) as crews battle it out for top honours in several classes in the Multihull Solutions Regatta, the largest multihull regatta in the region.

Saturday 15 July 2017, 09:52PM

Henry Kaye's trimaran Thor is leading the Racing Multihull Class by two points, with the final day's racing still at stake on Sunday (July 16). Photo: Supplied

This year a record fleet of 30 catamarans and trimarans are competing in four separate classes: Offshore Multihull, Firefly 850, Pulse 600 and Multihull Cruising.

Day 2 of the three-day regatta on today (July 15) saw many of the fleet gaining air and travelling at speeds that sent hearts soaring and stomachs rising. Ray Waldron’s Surf Patrol dug bows into the water during the second race and landed the wrong way up.

Fortunately a media boat with Brent McInnes and Capt Marty Rijkuris of Asia Yachting (click here) aboard were there to assist and right her. For some of the long timers in the sailing scene, the incident brought back memories when the same boat did the same trick several years ago.

http://asianyachting.com/news/MultihullChamps2017/Multihull_Solutions_Regatta_AY_Race_Report_1.htm

The strong wind proved to be fruitful for Henry Kaye’s Thor in the Multihull Racing class with the Seacart not only leading the pack and gaining line honours, but winning today’s two races on corrected time. Alan Carwardine’s Asia Catamarans Hurricane placed second and Peter Wood’s Top Cat third. After four races, Thor, Hurricane and Top Cat are looking to take the podium spots respectively.

In the Firefly class John Newnham’s Twin Sharks once again took victory in both races with Voodoo skippered by Ian Coulson placing in second and the Japanese crew on Mil Grace (The Frog) skippered by Natsuki Motoyoshi in third. George Eddings Blue Noze rides on fourth place with Molto Inzi in fifth after not running the second race and Surf Patrol with DNFs.

The Corsair Pulse 600 class saw two boats competing with Neil Ayre’s Java Racing not coming to calls from PRO Simon James. Paul Baker and John Priestly’s have racked up the points to put them in first place, trailed by Andrew DeBruin’s Multihull Solutions H30.

Cruising Multihulls ran two races today with the results after two days placing Rick Fielding’s Mojo in first, Robert Hassack’s Rapter in second and Mike Spurle’s Proud Cat in third.

Thanks to all the sponsors who make this Regatta happen and be the most successful multihull regatta in Southeast Asia. The Regatta has grown from an initial seven entries to 21 in 2017 with a lot of credit due to the helmmanship of Multihull Solutions as the title sponsor.

Kudos went to Race Day Sponsors East Marine, Octopus Electrical Service and Sailescapes, and supporting sponsors Corsair Marine International, Java Yachting and Sovereign BBQs & Grills.

The Regatta also acknowledges Media Supporters Australian Multihull World and SEA yachting.

For the full regatta racing results, click here.

Results are available on mobile devices here.