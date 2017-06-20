PHUKET: A Chinese man to Phuket International Airport in the early hours of this morning (June 20) to pick up friends has blamed a cat crossing the road for his pickup truck wiping out and hitting a power pole broadside.

Tuesday 20 June 2017, 11:47AM

Capt Chatree Choowichein of the Thalang Police was notified of the accident, on Thepkrasattri Rd northbound near the Tha Reua Shrine, at 2am.

Capt Chatree arrived at the scene with Srisoonthorn rescue workers to find the Bangkok-registered pickup slammed sideways into the power pole.

“Chinese national Xu Zhongneng, 31, suffered head injuries in the accident. He was taken to Thalang Hospital,” Capt Chatree said.

At the hospital, Mr Xu, from Guangxi Province in China, told police he was driving from Soi Palai in Chalong to Phuket International Airport to pick up friends.

“Mr Xu said that along the way, a cat ran out in front of him, so he swerved to avoid running over it,” Capt Chatree reported.

“He lost control of his vehicle and collided with the power pole,” he added.

Capt Chatree did not mention whether Mr Xu was tested for drugs or alcohol or whether any investigation would be launched to determine whether Mr Xu was speeding.