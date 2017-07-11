BCCT, in collaboration with NTCC and AustCham, cordially invites you to Phuket Business Dinner on Thursday 10 August 2017 6.30-9.00pm. This August's session will be led by John Christie, CEO of Ek-Chai Distribution System (TESCO LOTUS) to tell Tesco Lotus story in expanding their footprint across Thailand and how they engage with local partners. Venue: Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort Cost & Payment: THB 975 including inter-buffet & soft drinks. Ticket and info visit members.bccthai.com
Proundly sponsored by The Phuket News & Khao Phuket.