PHUKET: A 62-year-old Phuket bus driver suffered minor injuries following a collision with an out-of-control six-wheeler truck in Wichit this afternoon. There were no passengers on board when the accident occurred.

Monday 27 February 2017, 05:16PM

At 2:30pm today (Feb 27), Capt Aakkarah Chatphai from the Wichit Police was informed of an accident between a tour bus and six-wheeler truck at the Muang Thong Junction on Sakdidet Rd, Wichit.

“When we arrived at the scene with rescue workers the driver of the bus was still trapped inside the vehicle. It took rescue workers 20 minutes to get the driver out using the Jaws of Life,” he said.

“The driver, Saman Pansir, 62, only suffered minor injuries and was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital,” he added.

Capt Aakkarah went on to say that it was raining heavily when the accident took place.

“The bus was heading from Phuket Town towards Ao Makham to pick up tourists. It was raining heavily and when he was passing through Muang Thong Junction an out-of-control six-wheeler truck crossed into his path and collided with him,” Capt Aakkarah explained.

“Lucky the bus had no passengers on board when the accident happened,” he added.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and it is not yet known whether charges will be pressed against the driver of the six-wheeler truck.