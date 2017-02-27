Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket bus driver suffers minor injuries in collision with six-wheeler truck

PHUKET: A 62-year-old Phuket bus driver suffered minor injuries following a collision with an out-of-control six-wheeler truck in Wichit this afternoon. There were no passengers on board when the accident occurred.

accidents, health, police, transport, weather,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 27 February 2017, 05:16PM

At 2:30pm today (Feb 27), Capt Aakkarah Chatphai from the Wichit Police was informed of an accident between a tour bus and six-wheeler truck at the Muang Thong Junction on Sakdidet Rd, Wichit.

“When we arrived at the scene with rescue workers the driver of the bus was still trapped inside the vehicle. It took rescue workers 20 minutes to get the driver out using the Jaws of Life,” he said.

The driver, Saman Pansir, 62, only suffered minor injuries and was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital,” he added.

Capt Aakkarah went on to say that it was raining heavily when the accident took place.

SAFE FERTILITY CENTER

The bus was heading from Phuket Town towards Ao Makham to pick up tourists. It was raining heavily and when he was passing through Muang Thong Junction an out-of-control six-wheeler truck crossed into his path and collided with him,” Capt Aakkarah explained.

Lucky the bus had no passengers on board when the accident happened,” he added.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and it is not yet known whether charges will be pressed against the driver of the six-wheeler truck. 

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

simon01 | 27 February 2017 - 17:42:47

Blah Blah Blah. Same Same everyday. Wet road, windy, brakes fail due to not maintaining the lorry / bus AT ALL but never driver error. This is not news. What will be news in when the police start stopping the bad drivers and banning the broken cars, vans, lorries and buses from the roads. That will be news worthy. Never happen but can only imagine what Phuket will be like if managed correctly.

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket puts sun loungers back on Patong Beach

Common sense being used at long last It was 200 baht for 2 chairs, why the 100% increase in price...(Read More)

Phuket bus driver suffers minor injuries in collision with six-wheeler truck

Blah Blah Blah. Same Same everyday. Wet road, windy, brakes fail due to not maintaining the lorry / bus AT ALL but never driver error. This is not new...(Read More)

British man, 60, passes out, hits head and dies during boat trip off Phuket

Not long Eagle, a spade is usually a spade, readers are probably just calling it as they see it without the spin that someone like yourself offers up ...(Read More)

How’s your syphilis? Phuket work permits still require tests

Kurt,what construction site does actually still use asbestos?It is forbidden long time already.And as the article is about a transmittable disease,wha...(Read More)

How’s your syphilis? Phuket work permits still require tests

Kurt: "Are thai hotel/company owners, teachers, etc.,men immune for syphilis? Why only the few foreigners checked?" If you have a work...(Read More)

French tourist in ICU in Bangkok following deadly Krabi crash

Jogi, given your knowledge about the size,i am sure you had some very personal experience with it.maybe quite common in your country but a crime here....(Read More)

How’s your syphilis? Phuket work permits still require tests

Well, according a thai lawyer, this is required in some thai provinces, but not others. A bit mysterious, yes? Yes Christy Sweet, hepatitis A + B,...(Read More)

Police charge car driver over Phuket road rage incident

This needs to stop. Police need to stop automatically charging people with spurious driving infractions and start doing their jobs, if Thailands' ...(Read More)

How’s your syphilis? Phuket work permits still require tests

The good 'ol " It's a law, that's why.." answer to why something as absurd as a syphilis test is a requirement while hepatitis i...(Read More)

Police charge car driver over Phuket road rage incident

So again the driver is charged without the incident being investigated properly. Here it's even admitted that the police are "compromising&qu...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.