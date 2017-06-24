Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket burglary victim calls for help

Phuket police are hunting for an unidentified suspect involved in a burglary in Rawai earlier this week.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 24 June 2017, 03:13PM

At 10am today (June 24) Facebook user Warunee Kaekai posted photos of CCTV footage showing a thief stealing a Macbook and a set of keys from her house and asked people for help. The plea was posted on the widely popular Thai language page “Voice of Phuket People...” where local residents share news and opinions.

According to CCTV footage a thief broke into Ms Warunee's house on Soi Suksan 2 in Rawai at 11.20pm on Wednesday (June 21) and spent nearly an hour exploring the house before giving himself out with a noise and awakening the owner.

Scared away by the homeowner's shout at about 00.10am, the suspect fled with a Macbook, car keys and house keys.

Ms Warunee noted that the incident has already been reported to the police. Aslo she asked all the people who could have any information about the suspect to call Lt Col Kannen Somrak from Chalong Police Station at 089-873-6896.

When contacted by The Phuket News, Lt Col Kannen confirmed the investigation is ongoing.

Polce officers in Chalong, please catch the criminal. Thanks to CCTV, the evidence is ready. And homeowners are scared because the villain is still free,” Ms Warunee added.

“We are investigating the case. At current stage we must look for the suspect using the CCTV images of him and comparing with photos in our database. We haven't found anything so far,” he said.

 

 
