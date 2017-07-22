PHUKET: Phuket police are still hunting for the suspect who broke into a house in Soi Bangrae in Chalong and stole B25k from a Russian couple three days before.

Saturday 22 July 2017, 11:07AM

A burglar broke into a house in Chalong and left an unnamed Russian couple B25k light. Photo: CCTV / Eakkapop Thongtub

On Wednesday (July 19) Ms Natthanit Suwit, 40, reported to Chalong police that a burglar broke into her house in Soi Bangrae and stole B25k belonging to her Russian tenants. The woman provided police with CCTV records from the house but it is unclear if the videos were informative enough to identify the suspect.

“The CCTV footage in the house shows that the incident happened at 06:45am. A teenager thief climb over the fence and broke into the house where my tenants lived. The thief stole B25k in cash from a pocket of denim pants that were on the sofa and then ran away. At 07:30am the Russian couple woke up and found that the money had gone,” Ms Natthanit told.

The case was registered by Maj Thada Sodarak of Phuket City Police who temporally performs his duties at Chalong Police Station. As of Friday, July 21, police were still hunting for the suspect.

“I want to publicize this story to warn people. I ask all to be careful and keep an eye on their property. There are many more thieves in Chalong whose actions damage the image of the island, as Chalong is the area where many foreigners live. We should find the way to solve this problem so both Thais and foreigners are confident about their safety,” Ms Natthanit said.