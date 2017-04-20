Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket boy, 15, and mum survive motorbike slam into back of 10-wheeler

PHUKET: A 15-year-old youth and his mother escaped serious injury earlier today (April 20) after the youth fell asleep while driving the motorbike, which slammed into the back of a 10-wheeled truck parked by the side of the road.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 20 April 2017, 06:15PM

Police were called to the scene, in front of Wat Srisoonthorn (Wat Lipon) on Thepkrasattri Rd, at 2:30pm.

Thalang Police and rescue workers arrived to find a Yamaha Fino jammed under the truck.

Also jammed under the truck were 15-year-old Andaman Tunpeuan and his mum, Prapa Chumak, 42.

Standing by beside the truck was its driver, Sunya Paenson, 42.

“I delivered goods to a customer near Super Cheap in Rassada this morning and I after I made the delivery I started to fall asleep at the wheel, so I pulled over to take a nap. That was at about 8-9am,” Mr Sunya told police.

“I woke up to hear the sound of something scraping along the road and hit my truck from the back. I got out to see two people and a motorbike were all stuck under the truck,” he said.

Rescue workers recovered the two from under the truck and treated them with first aid before taking them to Thalang Hospital.

Andaman and his mum Ms Prapa both escaped only minor cuts and scratches.

Both of them were wearing helmets, police noted.

Mr Andaman told police that he was driving the motorbike from Phuket Town back home to Mai Khao when the accident happened.

“I fell asleep and lost control of the motorbike,” he said.

Police have yet to press any charges, and noted they were “still continuing their investigation”.

 

 
