PHUKET: A Dutchman has died while on a Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Phuket this morning (Feb 1).

Wednesday 1 February 2017, 02:02PM

Dutch national Jean Gustave Gruter, 88, was pronounced dead on arrival at Thalang Hospital after his flight landed at Phuket international Airport early this morning (Feb 1). Photo: Mark Knowles

Capt Kraisorn Boonprasop of Thalang Police was informed by Thalang Hospital at 8:10am.

Police named the man as Dutch national Jean Gustave Gruter, 88.

Staff from Phuket International Airport informed Capt Kraisorn that Mr Gruter was with his relatives and friends on Qatar Airways flight QR842 which departed Doha at 8pm yesterday (Jan 31) and landed in Phuket at 6.20am today.

The crew found him unconscious in the toilet of the plane at about 3:20am. After the plane landed at Phuket Airport at 6:14 am, Mr Gruter was transferred to Thalang Hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Capt Kraisorn confirmed to The Phuket News that Mr Gruter had died approximately three hours before he was pronounced dead.

“For now we believed that Mr Gruter had a heath problem,” said Capt Kraisorn.

The Dutch embassy has been notified of Mr Gruter’s death, he said.