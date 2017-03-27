PHUKET: More than 50,000 participants from over 30 countries together with more than 5,000 vehicles are expected to take part in Phuket Bike Week 2017, to be held from April 14-22, this year with the theme ‘World Ride Together’.

Monday 27 March 2017, 01:08PM

This year’s edition, marking the annual event’s 23rd anniversary, will see three days of events at Loma Park in Patong, on April 14-16, and the final day to be celebrated in Saphan Hin, Phuket Town, on April 22.

As is now tradition, over the course of the week the event will host a variety of activities and entertainment performances, including car contests, classic motorbike exhibitions, exhibitions of the latest bike models, Miss and Mr Phuket Bike Week pageants and many sales booths offering bike accessories.

In the evenings will be concerts and performances by international artists and leading Thai artists.

“This event is one that brings me a lot of happiness,” said Phuket Governor Chockchai Dejamornthanat the press launch on Friday (Mar 24).

“A lot of my close friends are big bike lovers. The big bike community is very intimate and encourages love for one another here in Phuket.”

With this year’s event theme “World Ride Together”, Phuket Bike Week organiser Wittaya “Sumon” Singkalah noted, “I would like to promote this event and make it a world class activity, as well as attract more tourists to visit Thailand.”

In driving its social responsibility themes, Bike Week will also include an activity to help restock sea animals as well as its “Safe Riding – Helmets on heads; lights on bikes” campaign.

Bike Week participants will also be making a donation to underprivileged schools and a day-care facility for mothers in prison.

Regarding the event’s promotion of road safety, Gov Chockchai said, “I have never seen a big bike rider without a helmet on. They help us to promote road safety within the community.”

Phuket Bike Week contributes largely to Thailand’s growing tourism industry, with the support of Phuket province Phuket Bike Week Tourism Authority of Thailand Tourism and Sports Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation, Patong Municipality together with Ride Thailand magazine, as well as Phuket bike riders clubs.

Phuket Bike Week 2017 – Key Events:

Loma Park, Patong

Friday, April 14

15.00 – 24.00 Motorcycle Festival

15.00 – 17.30 Register for custom bike contest

16.00 – 17.30 Live Jazz music

17.30 – 18.30 Live music by “Hard Rock Café”

18.30 – 19.00 Show by Miss PBW2017 contestants

19.00 – 22.00 VIP Grand Dinner

19.00 – 20.30 Thank you party

20.30 – 22.30 Music Festival by Hard Rock

22.30 – 00.30 Music Festival & Beach Party

Saturday, April 15

15.00 – 24.00 Custom bike competition & Motorcycle festival

16.00 – 17.00 Custom Bike Contest

17.30 – 19.30 Live music by JAKAN

19.00 – 19.30 Convoy around Patong

(Meeting point at Hat Patong Rd, opposite Loma Park)

19.30 – 20.00 Show by Mr & Miss PBW2017 contestants

20.00 – 21.00 Opening ceremony “PBW 2017” by Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup and presentation of tokens of appreciation to special guests and international bike club presidents.

19.00 – 22.00 VIP Grand Dinner

21.00 – 20.30 Live Music from KANG KENG & Beach Party

22.30 – 24.00 Thank you party hosted by Phuket Bike Week Association

Sunday, April 16

12.00 – 24.00 Motorcycle Festival

16.00 – 17.30 Live Jazz music

17.30 – 19.30 Live music by rock band from Malaysia “Backyard”

19.30 – 20.00 Mr & Miss Phuket Bike Week 2017 Contest. (Final round)

20.00 – 21.00 Thank you party hosted by Phuket Bike Week Association

21.00 – 22.00 Live music by Hard Rock

22.00 – 22.30 Event organizer present the token of appreciation to Bike clubs

22.30 – 00.30 Music Festival & Beach Party

Saphan Hin

April 22

16.00 - 24.00 Motorcycle Festival

16.00 - 18.00 Convoy around Phuket Old Town - Phromthep Cape

17.30 - 19.30 Live music

19.30 - 20.00 Mr & Miss Phuket Bike Week 2017 winner and finalists

20.00 - 21.00 Official opening ceremony and speech from Phuket Governor Chockchai and Phuket City Mayor Somjai Suwansupana and presentation of tokens of appreciation to bike club presidents.

21.00 – 24.00 Music festival and live concert

24.00 – 24.30 Thank you speech for Phuket Bike Week Association President.

For more information visit PhuketBikeWeek.com or call 076-392069.

Class Act Media is a proud media partner of Phuket Bike Week.