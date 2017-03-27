Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket Bike Week revs up with ‘World Ride Together’

PHUKET: More than 50,000 participants from over 30 countries together with more than 5,000 vehicles are expected to take part in Phuket Bike Week 2017, to be held from April 14-22, this year with the theme ‘World Ride Together’.

tourism, patong,

Shela Riva

Monday 27 March 2017, 01:08PM

This year’s edition, marking the annual event’s 23rd anniversary, will see three days of events at Loma Park in Patong, on April 14-16, and the final day to be celebrated in Saphan Hin, Phuket Town, on April 22.

As is now tradition, over the course of the week the event will host a variety of activities and entertainment performances, including car contests, classic motorbike exhibitions, exhibitions of the latest bike models, Miss and Mr Phuket Bike Week pageants and many sales booths offering bike accessories.

In the evenings will be concerts and performances by international artists and leading Thai artists.

“This event is one that brings me a lot of happiness,” said Phuket Governor Chockchai Dejamornthanat the press launch on Friday (Mar 24).

“A lot of my close friends are big bike lovers. The big bike community is very intimate and encourages love for one another here in Phuket.”

With this year’s event theme “World Ride Together”, Phuket Bike Week organiser Wittaya “Sumon” Singkalah noted, “I would like to promote this event and make it a world class activity, as well as attract more tourists to visit Thailand.”

In driving its social responsibility themes, Bike Week will also include an activity to help restock sea animals as well as its “Safe Riding – Helmets on heads; lights on bikes” campaign.

Bike Week participants will also be making a donation to underprivileged schools and a day-care facility for mothers in prison.

Regarding the event’s promotion of road safety, Gov Chockchai said, “I have never seen a big bike rider without a helmet on. They help us to promote road safety within the community.”

Phuket Bike Week contributes largely to Thailand’s growing tourism industry, with the support of Phuket province Phuket Bike Week Tourism Authority of Thailand Tourism and Sports Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation, Patong Municipality together with Ride Thailand magazine, as well as Phuket bike riders clubs.

Phuket Bike Week 2017 – Key Events:

Loma Park, Patong

Friday, April 14

15.00 – 24.00 Motorcycle Festival

15.00 – 17.30 Register for custom bike contest

16.00 – 17.30 Live Jazz music 

17.30 – 18.30 Live music by “Hard Rock Café” 

18.30 – 19.00 Show by Miss PBW2017 contestants

19.00 – 22.00 VIP Grand Dinner

19.00 – 20.30 Thank you party

20.30 – 22.30 Music Festival by Hard Rock

22.30 – 00.30 Music Festival & Beach Party

Saturday, April 15

15.00 – 24.00 Custom bike competition & Motorcycle festival

16.00 – 17.00 Custom Bike Contest

17.30 – 19.30 Live music by JAKAN

19.00 – 19.30 Convoy around Patong

BIS

(Meeting point at Hat Patong Rd, opposite Loma Park)

19.30 – 20.00 Show by Mr & Miss PBW2017 contestants

20.00 – 21.00 Opening ceremony “PBW 2017” by Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup and presentation of tokens of appreciation to special guests and international bike club presidents.

19.00 – 22.00 VIP Grand Dinner

21.00 – 20.30 Live Music from KANG KENG & Beach Party

22.30 – 24.00 Thank you party hosted by Phuket Bike Week Association

Sunday, April 16

12.00 – 24.00 Motorcycle Festival

16.00 – 17.30 Live Jazz music

17.30 – 19.30 Live music by rock band from Malaysia “Backyard”

19.30 – 20.00 Mr & Miss Phuket Bike Week 2017 Contest. (Final round)

20.00 – 21.00 Thank you party hosted by Phuket Bike Week Association

21.00 – 22.00 Live music by Hard Rock

22.00 – 22.30 Event organizer present the token of appreciation to Bike clubs

22.30 – 00.30 Music Festival & Beach Party

Saphan Hin

April 22

16.00 - 24.00 Motorcycle Festival

16.00 - 18.00 Convoy around Phuket Old Town - Phromthep Cape

17.30 - 19.30 Live music

19.30 - 20.00 Mr & Miss Phuket Bike Week 2017 winner and finalists

20.00 - 21.00 Official opening ceremony and speech from Phuket Governor Chockchai and Phuket City Mayor Somjai Suwansupana and presentation of tokens of appreciation to bike club presidents.

21.00 – 24.00 Music festival and live concert

24.00 – 24.30 Thank you speech for Phuket Bike Week Association President.

For more information visit PhuketBikeWeek.com or call 076-392069.

Class Act Media is a proud media partner of Phuket Bike Week.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket rain brings slew of motorbike accidents on wet roads

Eagle, it is true to say I have lived in Australia, but that doesn't mean I was born there, or that is where I first got my license, now when wil...(Read More)

One killed, several injured when minivan driver loses control off Phuket

Yet again that pesky guilty rain causing accidents, how long do you think it will be before "The penny drops" inside their tiny brains?? Rai...(Read More)

Phuket rain brings slew of motorbike accidents on wet roads

Rorii:Australia,mentioned by yourself in a former article....(Read More)

Login game premier league competition

Hi The Red Card Gang, not sure if you're referring to the monthly or overall prize, but in both instances it will all come down to what the sponso...(Read More)

Login game premier league competition

wat if 2 or more people finish joint 1st? ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The uniform maketh the man

And now the editor joins Thai- bashing chorus......(Read More)

One killed, several injured when minivan driver loses control off Phuket

Its 100% the drivers fault for not driving as to how the conditions allow. When raining you make sure you have good tyres and drive slowly. Of course ...(Read More)

Phuket village chief caught in gambling raid

Boy...all those criminal gamblers look pretty terrified of this police action... NOT!!!...(Read More)

One killed, several injured when minivan driver loses control off Phuket

Of course this idiot blamed it on the weather and not on the simple fact that he didn't adjust his driving because of wet road conditions. He did...(Read More)

Phuket rain brings slew of motorbike accidents on wet roads

Eagle, just what country do you think I am actually from, and how do you know this information. As for " off topic" you actually raised it...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.