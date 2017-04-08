PHUKET: Four people were injured, one seriously, when a big bike collided with a Honda Scoopy in Koh Kaew earlier today.

Saturday 8 April 2017, 03:11PM

At 10:20am today (Apr 8), Phuket City Police were informed of an accident where two motorbikes had collided on Thepkrassatri Rd northbound in Koh Kaew leaving four people injured, one seriously.

Lt Col Chalaew Taihu of the Phuket City Police arrived at the scene with Kusoldharm and Srisoonthorn rescue workers to find a badly damaged Honda Scoopy lying in the road. Nearby was an orange Kawazaki big bike.

Lt Col Chalaew said, “There were three people riding on the Honda Scoopy; Ms Khwanta Bauchai, 33; Ms Vassana Binlaroi, 33; and Miss Chonlada Binlaroi, 13.

“Ms Vassana and Miss Chonlada only suffered minor injuries and were taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital. However, Ms Khwanta sustained serious injuries and was taken to Mission Hospital.

“The driver of the big bike, 34-year-old Dominic James Hodge from the United Kingdom also sustained minor injuries and was taken Bangkok Hospital,” he said.

“At this stage we believed that one of the motorbikes run a red light. However, we will check CCTV footage to find the true cause of the accident,” Lt Col Chalaew.