PHUKET: A 33-year-old man was taken to hospital yesterday (Nov 20) after he crashed his big bike into a bus parked on the side of the road in Koh Kaew.

Monday 21 November 2016, 10:04AM

The driver rear ended the bus at around 5am yesterday. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket City Police Lt Surachart Thongyai was notified of an incident at 5am yesterday where it reported that a motorcyclist had been injured when he crashed into the back of a parked bus near the entrance of Soi Koh Kaew 29 off Thepkrasattri Rd northbound.

Lt Surachart arrived at the scene with Kusoldhram rescue workers to find a damaged Kawasaki lying in the road behind a tour bus.

The driver of the motorbike driver, named by police as 33-year-old Piyapong Sawasdee, had suffered scrapes all over his body as a result of the crash. He was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital after receiving first aid treatment at the scene.

Lt Surachart said, “Witnesses said that the motorbike slammed heavily into the back of the bus which had been parked at the side of the road overnight. People assume the driver had rented a nearby room and left the bus there. We are currently looking for the bus driver.”