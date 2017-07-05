Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket beer truck driver survives power pole slam

PHUKET: The driver of a Chang beer delivery truck survived a heavy collision after he lost control of his vehicle and slammed into a roadside power pole in Thalang early this morning (July 5).

Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 5 July 2017, 10:12AM

Lt Suporn Muangkhai of the Thalang Police was called to the scene of the accident, on Thepkrasattri Rd southbound near Tha Ruea shrine, at 2:30am.

Lt Suporn and Kusoldharm rescue workers arrived at the scene to find a Bangkok-registered white Toyota Hilux slammed against a power pole by the side of the road.

The driver, later identified by police as 28-year-old Phadungkiet Thongphithak, was pinned inside the vehicle. Rescue workers took 15 minutes to free him with hydraulic cutters.

Mr Phadungkiet was taken to Thalang Hospital for injuries to his legs and head.

“When we arrived at the scene we found local residents stealing beers and other items from the truck,” one rescue worker at the scene told The Phuket News.

C and C Marine

“After we told them that the ambulance had a dash cam, they ran away,” he added.

Lt Suporn questioned Mr Phadungkiet at Thalang Hospital.

“He was carrying beer and other items from a booth at Phuket International Airport back to Phuket Town,” Lt Suporn explained.

“When he arrived at the scene, where there is a curve, he lost control of his vehicle and collided with the power pole,” he added.

“At this stage Mr Phadungkiet has been charged with reckless driving causing damage. He will be tested for alcohol,” Lt Suporn confirmed.

 

 
