Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket beach vendors file encroachment complaint

PHUKET: More than 20 beach vendors from Nai Yang filed a complaint at the Darongdhama Centre (Ombudsman’s Office) at Phuket Provincial Hall today (Nov 21) requesting that officials investigate a land claimant who has allegedly not only refused to remove structures from the beach for the past two years, but has also added more.

animals, crime, construction, land, military,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 21 November 2016, 05:36PM

Mr Amnoy Pongtoy, 50, (right) and Mr Kaid Jadsanam, 70, filer their complaint at the Darongdhama Centre. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
Mr Amnoy Pongtoy, 50, (right) and Mr Kaid Jadsanam, 70, filer their complaint at the Darongdhama Centre. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mr Amnoy Pongtoy, 50, and Mr Kaid Jadsanam, 70, led a group of Nai Yang beach vendors to the Damrongdhama Centre this morning (Nov 21) where they filed a formal complaint regarding alleged land encroachment at Nai Yang in Sakoo.

The group say that the land in question is reserved for animal farming only, but the person who claims ownership of the land has built structures without any permits.

Ms Wannee Sirikhan, Chief of Information at the Phuket Highways Office, acting as Chief Supervisor for the Damrongdhama Centre received the complaint and told the group that she will have officials investigate the case.

Mr Amnoy explained that the area in question covers five rai and now has a restaurant, spa and accommodation built upon it.

The claimant to the land, Mr Dang Laolang, was requested in September 2014 by officials from Sakoo Administration Office (OrBorTor) and the military to remove all illegal structures from the site as per orders issued by the NCPO.

“Officials declared that the buildings were illegal because they were built without permits. The claimant has also built new buildings on the land which were also ordered to be removed, but nothing has been done,” Mr Amnoy said.

Mr Amnoy also said that the claimant refused to follow official orders posted at the site.

“We don’t think it is fair that he is allowed to have businesses on this land but we are not. We believe he has not even paid property tax. We would like officials to investigate,” he added.

Mr Amnoy pointed out that the area where the alleged encroachment has taken place is in Nai Yang, inside Sirinath National Park, and that the land is reserved for animal farming.

“In 1968 the government issued a notice stating that this land is a public area,” he said.

The Phuket News has learned that Mr Dang and his family possess two SorKor 1 land titles – one for 9 rai and the other for over 2 rai – which are currently being reviewed by Phuket Provincial Court.

In the past some structures set on the two rai area were removed, but the claimant later replaced it with another building. They are also believed to have built further structures which cover over five rai of land.  

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

eric dekegel | 21 November 2016 - 17:56:18

Should it not be time to make rules that everybody can make a living out of the tourism without exception with clear rules for all,it will make the tourist happy and the locals!Nobody running the island and the country is  interested in it, we all can guess why....

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

“Many factors are to blame for this unfortunate accident including weather conditions, the road condition, a dangerous bend and way the van was bein...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Tax audit, fine even jail for repetitive abuses and other reinforcements of the law about public lands and beaches would be the best deterrent to rogu...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Surprised Wolf, this is how you people can go to the beach, without loungers and umbrellas. Do as the Aussies go, or are we just stronger than others....(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

@ Kurt: the needed sand was coming in from Koh Samui.I saw 3 big trucks on the ferry and then heading towards Phuket...someone is investing big time.....(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Thats terrible. 300,000 insurance for death. They say there were several factors involved in the crash. Not really. If the van was being driven correc...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Is that ALL the lives of 3 people dead are worth? What about the Medical expenses for those injured? Instead of worrying about shuffling beach umbrell...(Read More)

Policeman ‘shot dogs to protect his wife’

No matter what laws or what outcry, these stray dogs are a menace. Not just in Phuket but in the whole of Thailand. I witnesses a tourist being attac...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Kurt, you are correct "Was it not the new governor who said that the 10% zones are illegal, not based on any thai law?", in fact the governo...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Many tourists do not come anymore because of no sunloungers and umbrellas. How are you supposed to stay on the beach for more than 20 minutes without ...(Read More)

Dead coral seized from ‘Muktawan 1’ meditation facility off Phuket

Well, the officers of DMCR and many more departments had a nice day out. Was the free lunch nice? Just to see what has been seen for long time alrea...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2016 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.