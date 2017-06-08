PHUKET: Karon Municipality on Phuket’s southwest coast is calling for people to report unsightly piles of garbage dumped by the side of backroads in the resort town.

The call for reports follows a site being cleaned up this morning, less than 24 hours after being notified of growing pile of rubbish dumped on Patak Soi 14, in the hills away from the beach.

Satitha Jitmet, of the Public Heath Division of Karon Municipality, told The Phuket News yesterday (June 7) that her office was unaware of the pile of garbage.

“Thank you for letting us know. Some places we don’t know about because they are not along main roads,” she said.

The pile was cleaned this morning, with workers spending 30 minutes cleaning up the site.

“If you see any piles of garbage in public areas, please call us at 076-3332061, or people come to our office to report it in person,” Ms Satitha urged this morning (June 8).

Ms Satitha also appealed for people, namely business owners, to call her office instead of illegal dumping, a practice also known as “fly tipping”.

“Municipality workers can collect it and take it to the incinerator at Saphan Hin for a small fee. The cost depends on the weight,” she added.