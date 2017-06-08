Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket beach authority calls for public reports of illegal dumping

PHUKET: Karon Municipality on Phuket’s southwest coast is calling for people to report unsightly piles of garbage dumped by the side of backroads in the resort town.

Tanyaluk Sakoot

Thursday 8 June 2017, 12:34PM

The call for reports follows a site being cleaned up this morning, less than 24 hours after being notified of growing pile of rubbish dumped on Patak Soi 14, in the hills away from the beach.

Satitha Jitmet, of the Public Heath Division of Karon Municipality, told The Phuket News yesterday (June 7) that her office was unaware of the pile of garbage.

“Thank you for letting us know. Some places we don’t know about because they are not along main roads,” she said.

The pile was cleaned this morning, with workers spending 30 minutes cleaning up the site.

“If you see any piles of garbage in public areas, please call us at 076-3332061, or people come to our office to report it in person,” Ms Satitha urged this morning (June 8).

Ms Satitha also appealed for people, namely business owners, to call her office instead of illegal dumping, a practice also known as “fly tipping”.

“Municipality workers can collect it and take it to the incinerator at Saphan Hin for a small fee. The cost depends on the weight,” she added.

 

 
Jor12 | 08 June 2017 - 20:01:31

Kurt...the usual stupid comments from you. It's a bit like you wanting police on every corner to catch every infringement. If you don't like the place, just ship out.

Tinkerbell...I would be lodging a complaint by those officers you allegedly reported the dumping.

Kurt | 08 June 2017 - 15:31:38

Tinkerbell:  You hit the thai nail on the head.
In press meetings a lot of bla bla and 'passionate' appeal on public ( which don't care).

As you have seen yourself, in reality thai duck in.
It is so nice for them to think and live a small square.
I experienced many times the same.
It all has to do with their 'education' and responsible avoiding thinking.

Kurt | 08 June 2017 - 14:32:40

Phuket island has government officials to look after illegal dumping of garbage and waste.
They are paid for it!
Not for sitting in office and look at the telephone only, but to go out to patrol and do their job.

I was laughing when I red: " some place we don't know".
Come out your airco office and make you know these places, instead being lazy and call for public support.

Seems again a case of a manager who doesn't know how to manage a department.
Walk in to Karon-Kata Orbor Tor office, and see through all the glass walls how staff sit bored behind empty desks instead of going out and search/investigate who illegally dumps.
Expect any change?

Tinkerbell | 08 June 2017 - 13:04:10

Recently, I saw someone in the process of unloading a pickup truck full of garbage on the side of the road. A few hundred meters along the same road, there was a police checkpoint, so I immediately reported what was going on just around the bend. They simply shrugged. Their job was traffic, not garbage. Municipality may be in charge of picking it up after the dumping, but police should surely be handling the illegal act of dumping. Especially if the person could have been caught in the act. 
If authorities do not start to work together, nothing will ever be done.

