Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket based Navy tasked with tackling IUU fishing

PHUKET: The Royal Thai Navy based in Phuket are seeking to improve measures to tackle illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing in attempt to have the “yellow card” issued by the European Union (EU) dropped by April 2017.

crime, immigration, transport, marine, military,

The Phuket News

Friday 23 December 2016, 11:52AM

Vice Admiral Surapol Kuptaphan of the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command. Photo: PR Dept
Vice Admiral Surapol Kuptaphan of the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command. Photo: PR Dept

The EU issued a yellow card to Thailand in April 2015, warning the country should clean up its poorly regulated fishing industry or face a ban on seafood exports.

Vice Admiral Surapol Kuptaphan of the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command, who is also chief of Third Area Thailand Maritime Enforcement Coordinating Centre (NAC3), revealed that following a recent meeting the Royal Thai Navy learned that the country’s strategy to prevent and tackle IUU fishing has lacked reporting and control.

“Our investigation showed that so far 90 per cent of fishing boats and fishing industry operators in the system are following the laws. However, action must be taken against that 10% still operating outside of the law so that we are guaranteed that the EU will drop the yellow card by April next year,” V/Adm Surapol said.

“With regards to Vessel Monitoring Systems (VMS) installed on fishing vessels, we have found that some fishing boats turn off the systems when they arrive in certain areas, therefore we need to step up measures to prevent this from happening,” he added.

V/Adm Surapol went onto say that at present their have been no reports of Rohingya migration via Thai waters but that it is still a possible that some Rohingya might attempt to come to Thailand so more officials and patrolling vessels will monitor the the situation.

“We have received no recent reports of attempted human trafficking along the Andaman coast, and we are constantly carrying out anti-human trafficking measures especially against Rohingya.

“If we don’t have middlemen or employment agencies bringing in illegal migrants and provide them with shelters, we will not have to deal with this issue,” he said.

“Besides, most Rohingya want to go to other countries rather than work in Thailand,” he added.  

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Police bolster security for holiday season

Wow, a 3 week anti-crime blitz. Great! Are we really going to see police officers 'on the road'? Fantastic. Unfortunately, after 15 Januar...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

If the sand for the Patong sand-beach-loungers comes from Koh Samui the questions can be asked: -- Why sand from Samui? Did Samui wanted to get rid o...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

“Many factors are to blame for this unfortunate accident including weather conditions, the road condition, a dangerous bend and way the van was bein...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Tax audit, fine even jail for repetitive abuses and other reinforcements of the law about public lands and beaches would be the best deterrent to rogu...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Unbelieveble! 3 persons died, the others in hospitals, and the RTP quickly able to fine the Van Driver in less than 24 hours? End of story? That sm...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Surprised Wolf, this is how you people can go to the beach, without loungers and umbrellas. Do as the Aussies go, or are we just stronger than others....(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Fined 150000 baht is a disgrace to the victims and a disgrace to Thailand as a country, which has no care of human life. I am leaving Thailand soon as...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

@ Kurt: the needed sand was coming in from Koh Samui.I saw 3 big trucks on the ferry and then heading towards Phuket...someone is investing big time.....(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Thats terrible. 300,000 insurance for death. They say there were several factors involved in the crash. Not really. If the van was being driven correc...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Is that ALL the lives of 3 people dead are worth? What about the Medical expenses for those injured? Instead of worrying about shuffling beach umbrell...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2016 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.