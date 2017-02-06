PHUKET: The chief of the Phuket Highways Office is urging motorists to exercise caution – and to factor delays into their travel times – while a section of the northbound lanes on the bypass road are resurfaced.

Monday 6 February 2017, 05:29PM

The roadworks began over the weekend, Phuket Highways Office Chief Papiwetwoottisak Sookkii told The Phuket News today (Feb 6).

The roadworks start 800 metres north of the Samkong Underpass and continue for one kilometre.

“The budget for the project is B9 million,” Mr Papiwetwoottisak said.

“The workers are resurfacing the road because it was very rough. Only one lane northbound will be open at a time while the roadworks are underway,” he explained.

Mr Papiwetwoottisak said he could not give a definite date for the completion of the roadworks. “It will take a while, I think until the middle of March,” he said.

“We know that that this is a busy road and that the work will cause some traffic delays, but this is unavoidable in order to make the roads safer,” Mr Papiwetwoottisak said.

“In the meantime, we ask all motorists to be extra careful when driving along this section of road, and to allow for delays in calculating your journey times,” he said.