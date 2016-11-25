Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Phuket armed officials seize Freedom Beach

PHUKET: Accompanied by armed military personnel, forestry officials today (Nov 25) seized 65 rai of land next to Freedom Beach, on the headland to the south of Patong valued at an estimated B4 billion that has been deemed to be public land.

land, property, economics, construction, natural-resources, environment, crime, tourism,

Darawan Naknakhon

Friday 25 November 2016, 06:04PM

One man at the site hired to charge tourists B200 per person to cross the land to access Freedom beach was also taken into custody.

The raid party, comprising forestry officials, police and Thai Royal Navy security personnel from the Third Area of Command, arrived at the popular tourist site at 11am.

Phuket Land Office Chief Watcharin Jetanawanich today confirmed to The Phuket News that Land Department Deputy Director Somwut Saikaew on May 12 issued an order for two Chanote land titles issued to Eakachai Sae’iew to be deregistered with the authority of Land Department Director-General Apinan Suethanuwong. (See story here.)

Royal Forestry Department region office Director Boonsueb Samakrat today explained that the two Chanote titles were issued for 65 rai of land inside in a national reserve forest area.

“These areas will be returned to national forest. The Forestry Department on September 8 gave the owner (sic) 30 days to remove four structures and vacate the area.

“The owner appealed to the Royal Forestry Department, but the appeal was denied and an order to proceed with the law (and reclaim the land) was issued,” he said.
Mr Boonsueb said that only after the land titles were revoked did officials learn that a man had been hired to collect B200 baht from each tourist wanting to cross the land to access the beach.

“Today the man who was in charge of collecting the entry fee was taken to the police station,” he said.

“After today we will post signs announcing that the land has been seized by officials and if the claimant still refuses to remove the structures then the Forestry Department will have them removed and charge the owner the cost of removing them. This land belongs to the government and it is public land,” he said.

SAFE FERTILITY CENTER

While officials were inspecting the area today, Eakachai Sae’iew, who publicly lays claim to the land, and his mother, Ms Benja Sae’iew, arrived with land documents and threatened to sue officials for trespass.

Mr Eakachai said he bought the land from Wiroj Kongkaew in 2000, when the land deed was SorKor 1, and applied for the Provincial Land Office to upgrade the deed to Chanote status in 2001.

Mr Eakachai said that the land titles are legal because the original owner occupied the land before the government declared the area national forest land in 1954.

“Land officials thoroughly checked the documents and surveyed the area,” Mr Eakachai said.

“They did everything according to the law and confirmed that the land was not in the national forest area,” he added.

“I will file an appeal with the Administration Court to annul the order to revoke the titles,” Mr Eakachai said.

“I will also ask for protection during the trial and will sue the Land Department for damage,” he added.

“I want the public to know that I am not an investor, not a nominee. I own a business in Samkong making signs and stickers. I bought this land because I want to develop it to promote tourism for our island,” he said.

 

 
CaptainJack69 | 25 November 2016 - 21:02:43

The original owner "occupied the land" before it was forestry reserve? Occupy it is all they did with a SorKor1, which is not a land ownership document. They lost their right to "occupy" the land when it became forestry reserve more than 60 years ago. The issue should have ended there and without the blatant corruption in the land office it would have.

Exactly the same issue is ongoing just up the road at Paradise Beach, I look forward to their title deeds (or rather those of their 'land-lord') also being revoked.

eric dekegel | 25 November 2016 - 20:50:50

Why they have to be armed?Extremely efficient for the tourism but delicate action is not a strong point of the officials in Phuket. I build during 10 months 2 houses and get average of 2 to 3times a week a check of the burmese building staff by arrogant local officials also armed. One time we had a polite team from Bkk. We also had fake guys trying to ext-orc us but I knew they also where driving around I asked them there ID they could not show,they pretended to be from tourist police and disaperaed , they are there to provide help to tourists not to check the burmese staff whos papers and cards where in order,
But these local armed staff from Thalang kept coming at least 2 times a week, I know what they expected but I not followed them as all the staff from the builder was in order.

Joe12 | 25 November 2016 - 19:43:22

Kurt...no can't you read, he wasn't arrested. Don't know where you got your law degree from, for you to state beaches belong to the Thai people. They don't.

Asterix | 25 November 2016 - 18:53:00

Now the Revenue Department has to follow with a tax audit to get back extra money.... 200 Baht per person x hundreds of people a day on 20 years... it is a lot of money + longchair rental and the restaurant and sales of drinks....

Kurt | 25 November 2016 - 18:38:18

Thai funny again.
Finally the thai person who claims/collect B200 from people to visit a Thai beach ( thai beaches belong by law to the thai people) has been arrested.
Easy, he is not 'influential'.

So, what is next and right by thai law?
The thai authorities or the 'beach land owner' Eakachai?
This is already a many years dragging on affair.
Can it not be handled more swiftly?
Again on photo's a lot of paper waving.
Didn't we pass that stage already? 
Really must be done over-over-over again?
Now, take the land back and have the culprit convicted in court.
Stop playing media games. Can all be done before 2020 regarding this simple matter?
I thought here we talk about public land.

