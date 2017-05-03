Rotary Club of Phuket South Mini Marathon 2017 The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket appeal to track down laundrette robber

PHUKET: Police have been urged to track down a thief who casually broke open the coin trays on two washing machines at a 24-hour laundrette in Koh Kaew and made off with an estimated B10,000.

crime, police,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 3 May 2017, 02:17PM

The man reportedly drank beer and smoked a cigarette while taking his time to break open the machines and steal an estimated B10,000. Image: CCTV
The man reportedly drank beer and smoked a cigarette while taking his time to break open the machines and steal an estimated B10,000. Image: CCTV

The robbery occurred just after 2am on Sunday (April 30), reported Wisansaya Phonsin, whose family operate the laundrette and who herself is a member of Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor)

Ms Wisansaya posted CCTV footage of the robbery on her personal Facebook page “Nuchy PS” yesterday (May 2) with a message that said,“The thief was very calm, he drank beer and smoked while he was breaking into the washing machines to get coins.

“The thief was slim, wearing a helmet with a Honda wave motorbike. He was wearing a blue shirt like a worker. Please help to share this to track down the thief.”

Ms Wisansaya explained that there are 14 coin-operated machines at the laundrette, but the theif broke open only two.

“Those two machines were full of coins, about B5,000 each, totaling about B10,000. He took 15 minutes to get it,” she wrote.

“I filed a report to Phuket City Police with the CCTV footage. Police are still investigating to track down the suspect,” Ms Wisansaya wrote.

C and C Marine

“I have information from police that the suspect might be the same person who has committed the same crime in four difference areas,” she added.

“I just wanted to warn people who have coin washing machine shop. If anyone know any clues please inform police.”

However, after many repeated calls to Phuket City Police Station this morning, officers there told The Phuket News they “had no idea” about the theft.

 

Additional reporting by Tanyaluk Sakoot

 

 
