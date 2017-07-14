Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket, Andaman coast issued heavy rain warning

PHUKET: The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a heavy rain warning for Phuket and other provinces along the Andaman coast as strong southwest monsoon weather is to deliver a wet and wild weekend.

weather, tourism,

Friday 14 July 2017, 02:10PM

The weather advisory, issued today (July 14) by Wanchai Sakudomchai, Director-General Thai Meteorological Department, warned residents to be especially aware of danger from heavy and continuous rain for the coming days.

The warning forecast that the heavy weather is set to continue until next Wednesday (July 14).

Waves along the Andaman coast were predicted to reach heights of up to three metres. All ships were ordered to proceed with caution while smaller boats were advised to stay ashore.

The warning also cautioned those in the North, Northeast and Central parts of Thailand to brace for heavy rains as a long low-pressure front beset those areas.

 

 
