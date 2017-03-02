PHUKET: Two Thai women filed reports at Wichit Police on Tuesday (Feb 28) stating that they were cheated out of millions of baht by another Thai woman who was arrested earlier the same day near Phuket Villa 5 housing estate.

Thursday 2 March 2017, 05:11PM

Suntree Srisuwan, 38, was taken into custody by Crime Suppression Division police at a local lawyer’s office on Tuesday. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Suntree Srisuwan, 38, was taken into custody by Crime Suppression Division police at a local lawyer’s office on Tuesday on a warrant issued by the Krabi Provincial Court for contempt of court and obstructing a court judgement, explained Capt Jaras Lempan of the Wichit Police.

Ms Suntree was taken to Wichit Police Station to be processed and then taken back to Krabi to face the charges against here there, he said.

Hours later, Phichayathida Phichayodaecha and Thavorn Srikanjana filed reports with Lt Col Pheeraphan Meemak and Capt Jaras and presented documents they say prove they were cheated by Ms Suntree.

Ms Phichayathida said, “My brother wanted to buy a condominium for B60 million and I didn’t have enough money to help him.

“I then met a man who said that he could introduce me to someone who could help me with a loan. He said that the woman was his wife and he referred to her as Ms Anny.

“Sometime later I was introduced to Ms Anny, but this time I was told that her name was Dr Srijantra and that she was a judge and the daughter of a former government minister. I told her that I had some problems with my inheritance and she offered to help me,” Ms Phichayathida said.

“A while later Ms Anny got back in touch with me and recommended a company that would provide the B60mn loan with interest at 2%. However, she told me that to be able to secure the loan I would have to put down a payment of B5mn.

“Ms Anny offered to lend me B2mn as part of the B5mn and I would have to transfer the other B3mn to the loan company’s account first.

“It was agreed that if I was successful in obtaining the B60mn loan, then any profit made from the investment would be shared. To which I agreed,” she added.

Ms Phichayathida then went on to say that she made the B3mn transfer, but she was informed the loan could not be given.

“Ms Anny told me that she would help secure the loan but that it would take a month or two. I asked her to return my B3mn, but she refused. I then received an invoice for legal consultancy and loan processing amounting to B3mn.

“When I received this invoice I informed Ms Anny that I would file a complaint against her. Ms Anny then transferred B20,000 to my account.

“I tried to track down who Ms Anny / Dr Srijantra really was, and I discovered later that her real name is Suntree Srisuwan, 38.

“I have also learned that I am not her only victim, there are seven more,” she said.

Ms Thavorn then explained her case: “I have a plot of land in Chalong which is about three rai. When I acquired the land there was already a B15mn mortgage against it, so after learning this news I decided that I wanted to sell it,” she said.

“The Land Department told me the land was worth B9mn, but that I could sell it for B40mn,” she added.

“Somebody recommended a lady called Ms Suntree, who was said to know an executive of a beverage company who would be interested in investing.

“I was told that the land would be divided and that then properties would be built on the plots of land. I decided to go with this deal and signed a contract,” she said.

“After I signed the contract there was no progress, and I discovered later that the land had been sold for B23mn and I received a payment for B1.375 million.

“Ms Suntree told me that the remainder of the difference in the amount had gone towards paying commission, tax, legal consultants, company registration, property design and paying off all remaining debts on the land,” she added.

After hearing both complaints, Lt Col Pheeraphan noted, “We need to be very careful with this case as it is complicated.

“These two victims are now aware that Ms Suntree was previously arrested in Krabi province for contempt of court and obstructing a court judgement. We need to investigate this case step by step,” he said.

“We are now collecting all evidence from the victims and will continue to investigate the case.”

“Once we have enough evidence, we will seek an arrest warrant for her,” Capt Jaras said.