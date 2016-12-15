Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Phuket airport taxi drivers rail against fee hikes

PHUKET: More than 100 metered taxi drivers operating out of Phuket International Airport massed at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Dec 14) to file a formal complaint over being charged what they called “exorbitant” fees for parking at the airport, among a slew of other grievances.

Thursday 15 December 2016, 12:17PM

The complaint was received by Apiwat Yodwan, Chief of the Phuket Damrongdhama Centre (Ombudsman’s Office).

Manop Pacha, who heads the metered taxi drivers at the airport, explained that after Phuket Taxi Metre Co Ltd won the government contract from Airports of Thailand* (AoT) to manage all metered taxis at the airport, the company hiked fees for parking at the airport from B200 to B500 per month per taxi.

There are more than 300 metered taxi drivers operating out of the airport, Mr Manop noted, meaning a hike from B60,000 to B150,000 in parking fees collected from metered taxi drivers each month.

“We want provincial officers to talk to with airport officials and Phuket Taxi Metre Co Ltd management to consider changing the car park location and reducing the fee back to B200 per vehicle,” Mr Manop said.

“We think the fee is too high compared with what the company has to offer. The quality of service from the company is lacking many things, such as not enough parking space for all members. We can only park about 10 vehicles at the airport at a time, but there are over 300 metered taxis serving the airport,” he said.

“We are also concern about safety issues when vehicles enter or leave the area, the curves make it difficult to see clearly and makes the area prone to accidents. Moreover, there is no restroom or waiting area for drivers nearby,” Mr Manop added.

Chief Apiwat accepted the formal complaint, and added, “We will talk with airport authorities concerning this issue and will let you know of any progress.”

Government contracts for all private services operating at Phuket International Airport are offered through Airports of Thailand PLC, a public company operating under the Ministry of Finance.

AoT operates Thailand’s six major international airports: Suvarnabhumi Airport; Don Mueang International Airport; Phuket International Airport; Chiang Mai International Airport; Hat Yai International Airport; and Mae Fah Luang–Chiang Rai International Airport.

Last year AoT posted a net profit of B18,728 billion, a year-on-year increase of 53.26 per cent. (See report here.)

 

 
Taxi Mafia | 17 December 2016 - 07:52:20

B500 per month per taxi is cheap.

petermach | 15 December 2016 - 16:14:32

What about exorbitant fees they charge the customers , a shame for land transportation office unable to tackle the scandalous taxi fares on the island

Kurt | 15 December 2016 - 16:06:08

Typical Phuket scene. Parked taxi drivers!
Where in the world you see parked taxi drivers on International airports.?
Taxis come and go.

Parking fees 200-500 thb? Than don't park, serve Phuket island with a normal taxi service around like everywhere else in the world. 
Serve you Phuket community all over the island.
Drive, pick up every where and drive customers everywhere.

It are the Phuket taxi drivers themselves who are addicted to airport 'one way' customer driving.
They not stop at Chaofa West Road to drive me to Phuket town while the taxi sign shows they are 'available'.

Actually Phuket airport should charge them more than 500 thb.
Just to encourage them to work more all over Phuket Island, like we experience in Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore.

It is about time Phuket Provincial Hall concentrate/ focus on the complains/grievances of tourists about the Phuket taxis.

The rich taxi co-op can rent a piece of land near the airport, facilitate it with toilets and food corners.
That is not airport responsibility.

When I park my car at airport I have to pay 200 thb per day, so 200-500 thb per month for a taxi is very little.
Stop whining, taxi drivers. Start to work normally.

CaptainJack69 | 15 December 2016 - 14:14:14

Taxi drivers complaining about parking at the airport? That's new. Join the club fellas.

To park my car at the airport costs me 200 baht a day. So I reckon 500 baht a month is pretty cheap.

Heck, 200 baht a day is pretty cheap, especially with taxi's so expensive. For the cost of a taxi ride from and to Patong, for instance (now officially posted at the airport at 1500 baht each way) you can park your car at the airport for 15 days. It's hardly any wonder the car park is so full all the time.

And if the taxis are only paying 500 baht a month, why are they so expensive? Maybe something to do with the fact that there's 300 of them? And that's just the meter taxis.

Matches 4 result(s)
