PHUKET: Investigations are still ongoing into how much damage was caused to an Aeroflot plane involved in an incident prior to take-off from Phuket International Airport on Monday night (Nov 14). The incident resulted in the Moscow-bound flight being cancelled.

Friday 18 November 2016, 04:27PM

The damage was caused by passengers stairs attached to the plane. Photo: Boris Suhanov

Phuket International Airport told The Phuket News today (Nov 18) that an incident involving Aeroflot flight SU274/275 happened at 9:30pm on Monday night and that the plane had been damaged by airplane passenger stairs attached to the plane.

“At 9:30 pm on Monday an airport engineer was called to look into an incident and check damage caused to an Aeroflot plane’s door, which was said to have been damaged by airplane passenger stairs.

“As a quick-fix solution the engineer forced closed the door so that it would stay shut.

“Following this, the Aeroflot Maintenance Control Center (MCC) was called in to move the Boeing 777 to the aircraft stand so that the damage could be assessed.

“We can confirm that nobody was injured in the incident and that all 284 passengers were provided with accommodation until an alternative flight was arranged.

“An investigation into the damage caused to the plane is continuing.”

When asked by a The Phuket News reporter about Monday’s incident, Director of Phuket International Airport, Monrudee Gettupan, said, “We know about this incident and understand that it was not serious.

“As per our standard procedures, investigations into the incident are ongoing,” she said.