PHUKET: The new General Manager of Phuket International Airport, Phet Chan-Charoen, has landed on the island and met with Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong yesterday (June 12) to discuss airport policy.

Tuesday 13 June 2017, 10:54AM

The new General Manager of Phuket International Airport, Phet Chan-Charoen, says his team are ready to move forward with any improvements required at Phuket's key tourism portal. Photo: Premkamon Ketsara

Among his top concerns were assuring that the ceiling collapse at the Domestic Terminal earlier this month was being rectified appropriately.

Mr Phet also raised concerns about rubbish hauled from the airport by a contractor that is currently dumped at a landfill in Phang Nga that borders natural forest.

“The contractor informed us that a place where they used to bury airport garbage which is in Phang Nga. The land owned by the contractor is surrounded by forest. Residents in the area have asked us to stop dropping garbage there, so the contractor needs to find another place,” he said.

“We are also fixing the ceiling inside the Domestic Departure Terminal, which collapsed on Saturday, June 3. The zone was closed. We are also renovating the terminal because it was old,” he added.

Mr Phet previously served as Airports of Thailand’s Director of Don Muang International Airport.

He replaces Monrudee Gettuphan, who was transferred to the position of Senior Executive Vice President (Airport and Aviation Standard) in Bangkok on June 5, two days after the ceiling collapse left a 58-year-old passenger in hospital with head injuries. (See story here.)

“Phuket Airport is ready to support every policy. Phuket Airport is the first gate to welcome tourists coming to Phuket. Phuket is an important tourist place of the Andaman. If anything needs to be improved, we are willing to do it,” Mr Phet told Gov Norraphat.

“Today we need to speak with the Phuket Provincial Office about a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Xiamen. Xiamen will soon have direct flights to Phuket,” he said.

In his role as Phuket Airport Director, Mr Phet is supported by Sub Lt Thanee Chuangchoo, who serves as Executive Vice President, Deputy General Manager of Phuket International Airport (Business Support Group), and Vuttisorn Rochanapuranonda, who serves as Executive Vice President, Deputy General Manager of Phuket International Airport (Operations and Maintenance Group).