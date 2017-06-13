Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket Airport’s new boss assures ‘readiness to improve’

PHUKET: The new General Manager of Phuket International Airport, Phet Chan-Charoen, has landed on the island and met with Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong yesterday (June 12) to discuss airport policy.

tourism, transport, construction, pollution, natural-resources, environment,

Premkamon Ketsara

Tuesday 13 June 2017, 10:54AM

The new General Manager of Phuket International Airport, Phet Chan-Charoen, says his team are ready to move forward with any improvements required at Phuket's key tourism portal. Photo: Premkamon Ketsara
The new General Manager of Phuket International Airport, Phet Chan-Charoen, says his team are ready to move forward with any improvements required at Phuket's key tourism portal. Photo: Premkamon Ketsara

Among his top concerns were assuring that the ceiling collapse at the Domestic Terminal earlier this month was being rectified appropriately.

Mr Phet also raised concerns about rubbish hauled from the airport by a contractor that is currently dumped at a landfill in Phang Nga that borders natural forest.

“The contractor informed us that a place where they used to bury airport garbage which is in Phang Nga. The land owned by the contractor is surrounded by forest. Residents in the area have asked us to stop dropping garbage there, so the contractor needs to find another place,” he said.

“We are also fixing the ceiling inside the Domestic Departure Terminal, which collapsed on Saturday, June 3. The zone was closed. We are also renovating the terminal because it was old,” he added.

Mr Phet previously served as Airports of Thailand’s Director of Don Muang International Airport.

BIS

He replaces Monrudee Gettuphan, who was transferred to the position of Senior Executive Vice President (Airport and Aviation Standard) in Bangkok on June 5, two days after the ceiling collapse left a 58-year-old passenger in hospital with head injuries. (See story here.)

“Phuket Airport is ready to support every policy. Phuket Airport is the first gate to welcome tourists coming to Phuket. Phuket is an important tourist place of the Andaman. If anything needs to be improved, we are willing to do it,” Mr Phet told Gov Norraphat.

“Today we need to speak with the Phuket Provincial Office about a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Xiamen. Xiamen will soon have direct flights to Phuket,” he said.

In his role as Phuket Airport Director, Mr Phet is supported by Sub Lt Thanee Chuangchoo, who serves as Executive Vice President, Deputy General Manager of Phuket International Airport (Business Support Group), and Vuttisorn Rochanapuranonda, who serves as Executive Vice President, Deputy General Manager of Phuket International Airport (Operations and Maintenance Group).

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Construction of multi-billion-baht expressway must progress, says Phuket Governor

Build an "expressway" facilitating racetrack speeds and watch as serious accident rates soar even higher. I suggest no more roads as t...(Read More)

Belgian phone store shoplifters arrested at Phuket Airport

Keystone cops at it again, surely there are more important crimes to waste their time on and if it was a Thai they wouldn't even bother. ...(Read More)

Belgian phone store shoplifters arrested at Phuket Airport

so they believe that the 'suspected accomplice' spent B5,365 'only to distract the shop clerk'in order to cover the theft of a car mob...(Read More)

Phuket Chinese tourists safe after Phi Phi speedboat ‘lands’ on anchored boat

Don't worry Thailand is a safe country , (you have same pictures with minibuses )...(Read More)

Construction of multi-billion-baht expressway must progress, says Phuket Governor

@Timothy,they should have a pillory for all the foreign badmouthed wisenheimer there!...(Read More)

Phuket’s regional police chief investigated for ‘pay for promotions’ corruption

The report about a RTP officer...On inspection tour... in China (!!) says it all. Hope he knows not to carry a gun in his luggage, like his colleague...(Read More)

Phuket Chinese tourists safe after Phi Phi speedboat ‘lands’ on anchored boat

For starters they aren't Captain's, they are speedboat driving punks and their licences aren't worth the paper they're written on, my ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.