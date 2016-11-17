PHUKET: An official at Phuket International Airport (PIA) has confirmed that passengers who are booked on a domestic flight to Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang airports with a same-day connecting outbound international flight should check-in at the Phuket Airport’s new International Terminal.

All passengers with only a domestic flight should continue using the Domestic Terminal, the official said.

PIA representative Tithinun Pissdu explained, “As we all know, PIA now has two areas for passengers to check-in: the new International Terminal and the old Domestic Terminal.

“Since the opening of the new International Terminal we have seen many passengers, both Thais and foreigners, arriving at the wrong terminal because they believe they can check-in at either one as (they believe) both are open for all passengers to check-in in order reduce delays at the airport.

“To clarify, if you are booked on a domestic flight to Suvarnabhumi Airport with a same-day international flight leaving Suvarnabhumi, then you must check-in at the Phuket’s new International Terminal,” she said.

“Quite a few airlines, including THAI Airways (TG) and Bangkok Airways (check flight code), have connecting outbound international flights leaving from Suvarnabhumi that require passengers to check-in and clear Immigration and Customs at the new International Terminal here in Phuket,” she said.

People boarding AirAsia flights to Bangkok and have a connecting outbound international flight with the same booking number can check-in at either the new International Terminal or the Domestic Terminal, Ms Tithinun noted.

“However, if your outbound international flight from Bangkok has a different booking number, you must use the Domestic Terminal to board the AirAsia plane in Phuket,” she added.

“If you have any doubt as to where you should check-in please come to the information desk or visit your airline counter. It is best that all passengers arrive at the airport at least two hours before their check-in time,” Ms Tithinun advised.

Ms Tithinun went on to say that passengers with connecting international flights from either of Bangkok’s two main international airports and have passed customs, immigration and quarantine formalities in Phuket are requested to wear a Customer Immigration Quarantine (CIQ) sticker.

“This is so they are easy to identify by staff at either Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang and once in Bangkok they should proceed directly to the transfer area for their connecting flights,” Ms Thitinun said.

She also pointed out that some taxi drivers are still dropping off passengers at the wrong terminal.

“The problem now is that many taxi drivers assume they have to drop foreigners off at the new international terminal without asking them where they are going,” she said.

“All drivers dropping off passengers at PIA should be asking where their passengers are travelling to. This will help reduce the number of passengers being dropped off at the wrong terminal. It will also help speed up the time it takes for drivers to drop off their passengers as they will drop them off at the correct terminal the first time around.

“If passengers are dropped off at the wrong terminal they should use the free shuttle bus which leaves every 10 minutes. The bus leaving the Domestic Terminal to go to the International Terminal departs from the right-hand side of the Domestic Terminal building.

“Passengers wanting to go from the International Terminal to the Domestic Terminal can board the free shuttle bus from in front of the car park located in front of the International Terminal,” she added.