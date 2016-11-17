Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Phuket Airport clarifies connecting-flight boarding muddle

PHUKET: An official at Phuket International Airport (PIA) has confirmed that passengers who are booked on a domestic flight to Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang airports with a same-day connecting outbound international flight should check-in at the Phuket Airport’s new International Terminal.

Thursday 17 November 2016, 05:06PM

All passengers with only a domestic flight should continue using the Domestic Terminal, the official said.

PIA representative Tithinun Pissdu explained, “As we all know, PIA now has two areas for passengers to check-in: the new International Terminal and the old Domestic Terminal.

“Since the opening of the new International Terminal we have seen many passengers, both Thais and foreigners, arriving at the wrong terminal because they believe they can check-in at either one as (they believe) both are open for all passengers to check-in in order reduce delays at the airport.

“To clarify, if you are booked on a domestic flight to Suvarnabhumi Airport with a same-day international flight leaving Suvarnabhumi, then you must check-in at the Phuket’s new International Terminal,” she said.

“Quite a few airlines, including THAI Airways (TG) and Bangkok Airways (check flight code), have connecting outbound international flights leaving from Suvarnabhumi that require passengers to check-in and clear Immigration and Customs at the new International Terminal here in Phuket,” she said.

People boarding AirAsia flights to Bangkok and have a connecting outbound international flight with the same booking number can check-in at either the new International Terminal or the Domestic Terminal, Ms Tithinun noted.

“However, if your outbound international flight from Bangkok has a different booking number, you must use the Domestic Terminal to board the AirAsia plane in Phuket,” she added.

“If you have any doubt as to where you should check-in please come to the information desk or visit your airline counter. It is best that all passengers arrive at the airport at least two hours before their check-in time,” Ms Tithinun advised.

Ms Tithinun went on to say that passengers with connecting international flights from either of Bangkok’s two main international airports and have passed customs, immigration and quarantine formalities in Phuket are requested to wear a Customer Immigration Quarantine (CIQ) sticker.

“This is so they are easy to identify by staff at either Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang and once in Bangkok they should proceed directly to the transfer area for their connecting flights,” Ms Thitinun said.

She also pointed out that some taxi drivers are still dropping off passengers at the wrong terminal.

“The problem now is that many taxi drivers assume they have to drop foreigners off at the new international terminal without asking them where they are going,” she said.

“All drivers dropping off passengers at PIA should be asking where their passengers are travelling to. This will help reduce the number of passengers being dropped off at the wrong terminal. It will also help speed up the time it takes for drivers to drop off their passengers as they will drop them off at the correct terminal the first time around.

“If passengers are dropped off at the wrong terminal they should use the free shuttle bus which leaves every 10 minutes. The bus leaving the Domestic Terminal to go to the International Terminal departs from the right-hand side of the Domestic Terminal building.

“Passengers wanting to go from the International Terminal to the Domestic Terminal can board the free shuttle bus from in front of the car park located in front of the International Terminal,” she added.

 

 
Kurt | 22 November 2016 - 14:34:34

Christy Sweet, yes, I agree, that previous open air car park with trees was 'Phuket charming'.
However, many phuket people not like trees, so they cut them down.
Phuket gets nature wise more and more trimmed, because of that becomes hotter and hotter.
The enormous parking garage is fine.
Just keep non fee paying taxis/Van's out of it.
And if the now by Van's conquered open parking lot ( was closed in the past) are given back to the public, ok, that would be fine.
Keep Van's outside the airport, keep them outside 'on call'.
Why Phuket international airport is compared with a few years ago more and more becomes a total mess?
( with the help of the phuket police who fines the foreign cars for nothing and overlook their taxi and Van friends/family members?)
RTP corruption optima forma.

Christy Sweet | 22 November 2016 - 11:35:49

I recall always being able to park in the tiny little lot with the lovely shade trees. Then they cut those down. Then they built an enormous garage that is impossible to park in. Then they built an enormous new international terminal that is- by all reports, impossible to leave from. Hey Thailand- leave it alone!!

Kurt | 21 November 2016 - 18:31:16

Andy, to answer your comment of the 20th.
Andy, I did not write anything about cars/parking.
Guess your answer is ment for another reader?

I just know that the Phuket transport mafia conquered the old parking lot in front of the domestic terminal which was emptied after the parking garage opened.

Kurt | 21 November 2016 - 18:21:20

Andy, answer on your comment of the 19th.  Yes, You can.
A domestic flight is a domestic flight  ( Phuket- Bangkok).
You can handle your immigration affairs at BKK Suvarnabhumi just before you leave Thailand from there.

eric dekegel | 21 November 2016 - 18:06:31

2 days ago we called the airport for a guest with the simple question where the guest could find the avis counter as had to pick up a car, she was unable to answer and had to ask around,this says enough I think how people who work daily at the airport don't know whats going on where they work!

eric dekegel | 21 November 2016 - 18:04:30

Andy, totaly correct we saw already unorganized stuff in Phuket but the one who made this planning and organisation should get the first price of stupidity. I get fined outside the airport by a policeman on a motorbike like another guy in a car while waiting in our car running for a phone call to pick up guests. Impossible to discuss with them of course there level is not that high. All parking lots full!500 BAHT FINE, and after one of them was burning the documents another one had written and taken the money.Welcome to Phuket airport!Even some taxi drivers refuse to  pick up guests because of this mess.

Timothy | 21 November 2016 - 09:45:16

Andy, Kurt, just wait. I'm sure Joeswerve12 will comment to explain that you are just whingers and the airport and it's renovations are being managed perfectly. All you have to do is get to the airport 3 hours before your 1 hour flight, drive around in circles with a thousand other cars and watch the van and taxi drivers sleeping in the carpark...then stand in line for an hour and a half for a flight that is delayed....total travel time to Bangkok about 5 1/2 hours! Perfectly simple, easy, convenient!

Andy | 20 November 2016 - 19:23:26

Kurt. Your idea won't work now anyway. Yesterday my wife flew to Bangkok, there is nowhere to park at the Domestic Terminal, the small area will always be full, and the route to the new car park from domestic is now closed so you have to drive all the way round again using the congested U turns in order to park at the wrong terminal which is also full. Hen you eventually get to Domestic half of it is closed and the queue to check in was out into the road. Flights were being delayed because of this so the choice now is the shambles at immigration at the International Terminal or the complete shambles at the Domestic Terminal. Some choice.
Why they decided to refurbish the Domestic Terminal at the start of peak season is beyond me.

Andy | 19 November 2016 - 19:34:43

Kurt, Can you still do this now? I agree it may be possible if, and only if, you are also checked in for the international connecting flight. I always thought that then you had to do immigration in Phuket because they stamp your domestic boarding card "International".

Kurt | 19 November 2016 - 11:51:21

Andy,  Yes, it can!
You can check in at domestic for a flight to BKK.
You show your internet booking sheet for the next International flight from BKK to abroad, and you can label your luggage through.
If you fly from Phuket to BKK, with Bangkok Airways, they even give you sometimes a boarding pass already ( code sharing with international airlines). You still can pass immigration at Suvarnabhumi airport.
I do that all the time, always avoid Phuket airport immigration. That department doesn't function according international standards. Very irritating and annoying.

