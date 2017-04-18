Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phi Phi national park officer charged for fraud

PHUKET: A national park officer stationed near Phi Phi Island has been charged for fraud and – according to police – confessed to pocketing cash payments by reusing already paid entry tickets to the park.

Tuesday 18 April 2017, 06:17PM

Chanarong Pantan, 44, has confessed to the charge of fraud, said Ao Nang Police. Photo: Hat Noppharat Thara–Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park
Chanarong Pantan, 44, has confessed to the charge of fraud, said Ao Nang Police. Photo: Hat Noppharat Thara–Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park

Chanarong Pantan, 44, the park official stationed Koh Poda, off the coast of Krabi confessed to the charge, Ao Nang Police investigator Lt Songpon Boonchai told The Phuket News today (April 18).

Chanarong’s arrest followed Sarayut Tantien, Chief of the Hat Noppharat Thara–Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park, receiving a complaint from a longtail boat operator who took four tourists into the park at 17:30pm on April 16.

The longtail boatman said he he was handed two tickets for B200 (numbered 099-100) and two tickets for B400 (numbered 033-034) – but was asked to pay B1,600 to allow all four into the park.

“Hat Noppharat Thara - Phi Phi Island National Park investigated this claim. It is defrauding tourists, which damages the state,” Chief Sarayut said in his complaint that was filed at Ao Nang Police on Sunday (April 16).

“This official has been arrested and charged with fraud causing damage to the state,” confirmed Lt Songpon this afternoon.

“The official has confessed to the offence,” Lt Songpon said.

 

 
