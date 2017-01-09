Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phi Phi National Park closed due to poor weather conditions

PHUKET: Officials from the Had Noppharat Thara – Mu Koh Phi Phi National Park have announced the closure of the park to tourists and divers until weather conditions have improved.

tourism, weather,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 9 January 2017, 10:41AM

Officials have closed the park to tourists and divers due to recent weather conditions. Photo: Phi Phi National Park Facebook
Officials have closed the park to tourists and divers due to recent weather conditions. Photo: Phi Phi National Park Facebook

Travel to Phi Phi Island itself however remains unaffected by the closure of the park.

Following the Thai Meteorological Dept today (Jan 9) issuing a weather warning for “heavy to very heavy rain in the lower south and “strong wind and high waves” in the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman sea, the decision was made to close the park.

Officials from the Had Noppharat Thara – Mu Koh Phi Phi National Park have warned tourists and divers to stay away from all tourists destination points and and diving areas within the park until the weather returns back to normal.

The Had Noppharat Thara – Mu Koh Phi Phi National Park consists of the Koh Phi Phi Don island, Maya Bay, Koh Maipai (Bamboo Island), Noppharat Thara Beach, and Tub Kaek Beach.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket taxi driver falls asleep at wheel, collides with motorcyclist leaving her dead

I am puzzled why professional thai drivers fall asleep while driving. Must have something to do with the thai brain and mind setting. It not happens...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver falls asleep at wheel, collides with motorcyclist leaving her dead

@ simon01: We all upset about reading this story. However, it is the thai way of 'doing' transport, transport done by uneducated drivers wit...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver falls asleep at wheel, collides with motorcyclist leaving her dead

I wonder whether if there had been a proper public transport service available in phuket this death could have been avoided. The taxi driver wouldn...(Read More)

Ministry bumps up 2017 tourism revenue target

My number of comments are not your business, khun swerv. Don't focus your obsessions on me. You just should inform all readers here finally ab...(Read More)

Phuket to gain 1,000 free Wi-Fi hotspots to cover beaches

Geez, but you guys commenting on here are a bunch of sourpuss, negative people!...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver falls asleep at wheel, collides with motorcyclist leaving her dead

I am sorry but a crime like this is nothing short of pre meditated murder. This guy should be in jail for the next 30 years and 10,000,000 compensati...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver falls asleep at wheel, collides with motorcyclist leaving her dead

When was the last compulsory medical check up of this taxi driver? What is the driving time record book of this taxi driver showing? Drugs, alcohol ...(Read More)

Phuket business consortium vows Singapore-style bus network within five years

Andy: Why have you referred to me regarding this article? I have not commented as i have been busy with other things. Why do you and others think tha...(Read More)

Ministry bumps up 2017 tourism revenue target

Kurt: Is it necessary to keep commenting on a story? This one alone you have already commented 3 times. I can't work out what you are waffling ab...(Read More)

347 accused of cheating in police exam

Of course this is not the first group of 347 cheaters who like to join the RTP. It just becomes public now. How many did join the RTP like wise in th...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.