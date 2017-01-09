PHUKET: Officials from the Had Noppharat Thara – Mu Koh Phi Phi National Park have announced the closure of the park to tourists and divers until weather conditions have improved.

Monday 9 January 2017, 10:41AM

Officials have closed the park to tourists and divers due to recent weather conditions. Photo: Phi Phi National Park Facebook

Travel to Phi Phi Island itself however remains unaffected by the closure of the park.

Following the Thai Meteorological Dept today (Jan 9) issuing a weather warning for “heavy to very heavy rain in the lower south and “strong wind and high waves” in the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman sea, the decision was made to close the park.

Officials from the Had Noppharat Thara – Mu Koh Phi Phi National Park have warned tourists and divers to stay away from all tourists destination points and and diving areas within the park until the weather returns back to normal.

The Had Noppharat Thara – Mu Koh Phi Phi National Park consists of the Koh Phi Phi Don island, Maya Bay, Koh Maipai (Bamboo Island), Noppharat Thara Beach, and Tub Kaek Beach.