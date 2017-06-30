Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Pattaya to use Phuket’s Patong Beach as model for new beach rules

PHUKET: A delegation of leading Pattaya officials visited Patong yesterday (June 29) to appraise the beach-management system used at Phuket’s key tourism beach ahead of Pattaya deploying its own version in August.

tourism, military, patong,

Tanyaluk Sakoot

Friday 30 June 2017, 02:07PM

Pattaya Mayor Gen Anan Charoenchasri was initially to lead the beach inspection tour at Patong, but was called away on undisclosed business at late notice and unable to come to Phuket.

Pattaya Municipal Council Chairman Anan Angkanawisan then led the inspection, but was also called away, leaving Maj Gen Popanan Luangpanuwat, Deputy President of the military-appointed Pattaya Municipal Council and Commander of the 14th Military Circle based in Chon Buri, to lead the foray in Patong.

Joining the delegation was Maj Gen Pornsak Poonsawat, Deputy Commander of the Army Region 4 base in Nakhon Sri Thammarat, joined by Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup.

“It is a good opportunity to visit Patong. Our main inspection is Patong’s beach-management system, which is our main reason for coming here,” Gen Popanan told The Phuket News.

“I think the 10% zones serve tourists’ needs well in Patong. Tourists still need sun loungers, as I have learned from surveys of tourists, especially those from Germany, and other places. They still want sun loungers (with umbrellas) because of the weather is hot for them,” he noted.

Gen Popanan has already pointed out that a previous attempt to introduce a beach-management system in Pattaya has failed.

“We tried a beach-management system three years ago, but it was not a success,” Gen Popanan told the press in a public statement earlier this month.

“This is an opportunity to make a change, as per an order by the NCPO (National Council for Peace and Order), to reduce the area occupied by beach services to only 40% (of Pattaya Beach) – and this must be done within two months,” he said.

Beach vendors in Pattaya will be forced to stay inside the 40% zones, Gen Popanan vowed.

“They must not continue like they have done anymore,” he said.

“This change will start on August 15 this year,” Gen Popanan revealed.

“And this visit is more than an inspection. I came here and to meet Maj Gen Pornsak Poonsawat, Deputy Commander of the Army Region 4 base in Nakhon Sri Thammarat,” he added with a smile.

Sun loungers will play a key part in the plans to re-organise Pattaya beach, Gen Popanan explained.

“We are planning to overhaul all the sun loungers in Pattaya, which right now are all too ‘old style’ (sic). They are made from fabric, which does not look good. so we want to upgrade the sun loungers to serve high-end tourists in Pattaya,” he said.

“Also, I want to know how Patong Municipality manages the sun loungers. I believe tourists still need sun loungers. If the beach is empty, that does not fulfil tourist’s needs,” he added.

However, Gen Popanan declined to comment on two key aspects of tourism that Pattaya and Patong share: jet-skis and sex tourism.

“I have nothing to say about jet-skis in Pattaya. They are fine, they are neatly organised,” he said.

Specifically regarding sex tourism, Gen Popanan said, “I have no comment.”

Gen Pornsak also declined to give his opinion on the two topics.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

One dead, 26 injured in bus crash at notorious Phuket hill

For a Tunnel The assumable best secure way to Patong How many more ancients have to happen over the hill to Patong which most likely would not hap...(Read More)

PM admits new labour law penalties too tough

...........& it is not just a Labour Shortage, there is also a severe shortage of SKILLED workers in jobs reserved for Thais only....(Read More)

PM admits new labour law penalties too tough

As I have always maintained "There's More Than One Way to Skin A Cat". Indian Flagged Vessel with 100% Foreign Crew. .......& I do...(Read More)

PM admits new labour law penalties too tough

Bit like the death penalty for visiting Maikao beach to look at the planes landing, absolute imbeciles running this place, if their bureaucratic proce...(Read More)

One dead, 26 injured in bus crash at notorious Phuket hill

Well of course they say it's due to brake failure, but what they fail to understand or acknowledge is it's excessive load on the brakes from g...(Read More)

My daughter didn’t kill herself, mum says

I saw also the more detailed article in the belgian newspaper and there are some strange things unanswered questions fex she travelled 2 years around ...(Read More)

One dead, 26 injured in bus crash at notorious Phuket hill

I guess there are no sales/export of thai busses, seen the quality of the brakes? A simple Patong Hill already is to much, as many tourists experien...(Read More)

One dead, 26 injured in bus crash at notorious Phuket hill

its about time they did proper annual safety check on all these buses, not just talking about doing it and claiming they are done...(Read More)

One dead, 26 injured in bus crash at notorious Phuket hill

Well it's finally happened!!! Someone has been killed by a bus that was probably not road worthy or by an inexperienced driver. Another case of th...(Read More)

One dead, 26 injured in bus crash at notorious Phuket hill

Brake failure my rs, Bus driver brain failure as ever....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.