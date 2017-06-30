PHUKET: A delegation of leading Pattaya officials visited Patong yesterday (June 29) to appraise the beach-management system used at Phuket’s key tourism beach ahead of Pattaya deploying its own version in August.

Friday 30 June 2017, 02:07PM

Pattaya Mayor Gen Anan Charoenchasri was initially to lead the beach inspection tour at Patong, but was called away on undisclosed business at late notice and unable to come to Phuket.

Pattaya Municipal Council Chairman Anan Angkanawisan then led the inspection, but was also called away, leaving Maj Gen Popanan Luangpanuwat, Deputy President of the military-appointed Pattaya Municipal Council and Commander of the 14th Military Circle based in Chon Buri, to lead the foray in Patong.

Joining the delegation was Maj Gen Pornsak Poonsawat, Deputy Commander of the Army Region 4 base in Nakhon Sri Thammarat, joined by Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup.

“It is a good opportunity to visit Patong. Our main inspection is Patong’s beach-management system, which is our main reason for coming here,” Gen Popanan told The Phuket News.

“I think the 10% zones serve tourists’ needs well in Patong. Tourists still need sun loungers, as I have learned from surveys of tourists, especially those from Germany, and other places. They still want sun loungers (with umbrellas) because of the weather is hot for them,” he noted.

Gen Popanan has already pointed out that a previous attempt to introduce a beach-management system in Pattaya has failed.

“We tried a beach-management system three years ago, but it was not a success,” Gen Popanan told the press in a public statement earlier this month.

“This is an opportunity to make a change, as per an order by the NCPO (National Council for Peace and Order), to reduce the area occupied by beach services to only 40% (of Pattaya Beach) – and this must be done within two months,” he said.

Beach vendors in Pattaya will be forced to stay inside the 40% zones, Gen Popanan vowed.

“They must not continue like they have done anymore,” he said.

“This change will start on August 15 this year,” Gen Popanan revealed.

“And this visit is more than an inspection. I came here and to meet Maj Gen Pornsak Poonsawat, Deputy Commander of the Army Region 4 base in Nakhon Sri Thammarat,” he added with a smile.

Sun loungers will play a key part in the plans to re-organise Pattaya beach, Gen Popanan explained.

“We are planning to overhaul all the sun loungers in Pattaya, which right now are all too ‘old style’ (sic). They are made from fabric, which does not look good. so we want to upgrade the sun loungers to serve high-end tourists in Pattaya,” he said.

“Also, I want to know how Patong Municipality manages the sun loungers. I believe tourists still need sun loungers. If the beach is empty, that does not fulfil tourist’s needs,” he added.

However, Gen Popanan declined to comment on two key aspects of tourism that Pattaya and Patong share: jet-skis and sex tourism.

“I have nothing to say about jet-skis in Pattaya. They are fine, they are neatly organised,” he said.

Specifically regarding sex tourism, Gen Popanan said, “I have no comment.”

Gen Pornsak also declined to give his opinion on the two topics.