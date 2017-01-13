Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Patong Mayor pushes for sun loungers, calls for clarity over beach rules

PHUKET: Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup has called for provincial authorities to provide a ‘10% zone’ dedicated to allowing sun loungers with umbrellas back on Phuket’s most popular tourist beach.

patong, tourism,

The Phuket News

Friday 13 January 2017, 06:50PM

Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup has called for special areas to be set aside especially for beach chair vendors. Photo: The Phuket News / file
Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup has called for special areas to be set aside especially for beach chair vendors. Photo: The Phuket News / file

If the authorities will not allow that, then they should at least clearly write the beach rules denoting what is – and what isn’t allowed – in the 10% zones at all Phuket beaches, she told a meeting at Provincial Hall yesterday (Jan 12).

The meeting was called after the Royal Thai Navy just before Christmas ordered vendors operating at Patong Beach to remove “sand loungers” – sun beds sculpted from the beach sand itself as the Navy deemed the creative sun beds to be in breach of the beach rules. (See story here.)

Heading the meeting yesterday was Phuket Vice Governor Snith Sriwihok. Also present was Kathu District Chief Sayan Chanachaiwong.

“The vendors created these ‘sand loungers’ for the tourists. If the tourists did not ask for them, the operators would not have made them,” she said.

“I request that the provincial authorities give 10% (of the beach area) to allow operators to provide beach chairs and umbrellas,” Mayor Chalermluck said.

“If this is not allowed, then I request that operators be allowed to do so inside the 10% zones, and the Provincial Office needs to make the rules clear exactly what is and what is not allowed inside the 10% zones so that whatever is done inside the zones, is done so in an orderly fashion,” she said.

Kenny Rogers Roasters

Also touted at the meeting was a call to make the rules consistent at all 18 beaches in Phuket where the 10% zones are in effect.

The “10% zones” are last bastions where vendors may work on beaches in Phuket, and were introduced by Phuket’s previous Governor, Chamroen Tipayapongtada.

However, the “beach rules” in Phuket specifically apply only in Phuket. The 10% rule does not apply anywhere else in Thailand, not even in Khao Lak, just one hour’s drive north of Phuket, or even on Phi Phi or elsewhere in across the bay in Krabi.

However, Patong Mayor did not receive a clear answer to her proposal.

After much banter about the what may or may not be allowed at Phuket’s beaches, meeting closed with the resolution for all local authorities to check the 10% zones in their areas to ensure the current rules were being enforced.

The meeting also resolved that the Provincial Office will “add to the current rules that vendors cannot do anything that is not already permitted in the rules.”

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

eric dekegel | 13 January 2017 - 19:00:32

What a great meeting with people who dont know about what they are speaking and still not want to understand that Phuket is a holiday destination and not a unesco site or a museum.Lucky that the business people not run there business like they run the beaches!

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Patong Mayor pushes for sun loungers, calls for clarity over beach rules

What a great meeting with people who dont know about what they are speaking and still not want to understand that Phuket is a holiday destination and ...(Read More)

Four saved as speedboat sinks off Phuket

To Rorii.And I suggest if someone would translate all the comments made by you and Kurt into Thai so that all Thai People could read them,you and Kurt...(Read More)

Prosecutors mull iPhone case

Kurt...it says that given the severity of the case, the prosecutor is reviewing the case against the accused. Happens everywhere. ...(Read More)

World lifeguard chief appeals to PM Prayut over Phuket drownings

Well here we have it... exactly what is needed, and coming from a professional lifeguard that knows what is lacking, and what is needed to put things ...(Read More)

Four saved as speedboat sinks off Phuket

Eagle, it seems understanding things isn't your strongest point, I, and I suspect many others, excepting the little anti kurt gang, which you seem...(Read More)

Four saved as speedboat sinks off Phuket

To Rorii.First off all Kurt did start commenting this article with laughing that the boat sunk.Would he laughing if his family were on board?But no co...(Read More)

Prosecutors mull iPhone case

Something new here? A 'working panel' to review the overwhelming evidence the police can put straight on the desk of the prosecutors? Does ...(Read More)

World lifeguard chief appeals to PM Prayut over Phuket drownings

I am shocked at the photo. The person doing cpr should find out where the heart is in the body. It is not in the guys groin. Maybe find s better photo...(Read More)

World lifeguard chief appeals to PM Prayut over Phuket drownings

This should be an easy decision to give lifeguards better funding, always assuming that tourist safety is important to the authorities..... seems to b...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.